'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 26-29: Billy ends up in a coma

By @JanSSS8 on
Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank
Daniel Brocklebank on the Coronation Street Float at Manchester Pride 2017. No changes were made in the photo. (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/) KeithJustKeith/Flickr

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Sam Robertson (Adam), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Alison King (Carla), Alex Bain (Simon), Elle Mulvaney (Amy), Kate Ford (Tracy), Simon Gregson (Steve), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Lynne Verrall (Geraldine), Kym Marsh (Michelle), David Neilson (Roy), Peter Gunn (Brian), Melanie Hill (Cathy), William Roache (Ken), Elle Mulvaney (Amy) Tristan Gemmill (Robert) and Colson Smith (Craig), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from Tuesday to Friday. It will feature Adam risking his life by taking painkillers with whiskey and Billy ending up in a coma after  Christmas Day 2017.

Spoiler Alert! This update has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know about the episodes of 'Corrie' from Tuesday to Friday.

ITV and Digital Spy report that Tuesday's episode will last for an hour. It will show Billy in a coma after the events that took place on Christmas. Meanwhile, Adam will find out that Billy was involved in Susan's (Christine Mackie) death. He accidentally found out about it on a letter that Todd left before leaving "Corrie Street." Meanwhile, Daniel will chance upon Adam's semi-conscious body on the floor. Plus, Ken will refuse to go Ice Skating with Amy.

Adam wants revenge

On Wednesday, Adam will visit his mum's grave and vow that he'll get revenge on those who did her wrong. As for Robert, he'll get mad when Carla offers to pay off his debts. He will also offer Daniel his job back because they're understaffed. 

Carla explains she's not drinking alcohol

Friday's episode will show Carla meeting up with Roy. She'll also tell him that she's just drinking lemonade and not alcohol. Elsewhere, Brian will ask Cathy if she and Alex would like to move in with him at Number 12. As for Adam, he'll tell Geraldine that Summer (Matilda Freeman) is better off in foster care. Plus, Steve and Tracy will have dinner at the Bistro. However, his constant glancing across at Michelle will annoy Tracy. Click here to see pictures from Digital Spy of some of the characters in the scenes mentioned above.

'Coronation St' recap

On Monday, aka Christmas Day, Peter threatened to kill Billy. He wants to get revenge for Susan's death. He put Billy in the trunk of his car and told him that he's going to let the car roll backwards off the cliff. Meanwhile, Brian got arrested for letting himself into Dev's (Jimmi Harkishin). However, he ended up punching a drunk man for insulting Cathy. As for Carla, she returned to the Street. She also made it clear that she hasn't changed her mind about the factory.

Friday's episode of "Corrie" showed Brian dressing up as Santa Claus. Unfortunately, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) taunted him and he snapped at her. His surprising behaviour shocked Yasmeen (Shelley King) and Cathy. Plus, Tracy was amused to learn that Steve used an app to find the perfect girl. She also found it funny that the girl looks kind of like her.

"Coronation Street" episodes air weekdays in the UK on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

Check out some 'Coronation Street' Facebook videos:

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England Boxing Day Test online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Rafael Nadal facing injury woes ahead of Australian Open, Brisbane International
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Floyd Mayweather denies interest in UFC, plans to stay retired
Floyd Mayweather denies interest in UFC, plans to stay retired
LeBron James rues late no-calls in Warriors' Christmas Day victory
LeBron James rues late no-calls in Warriors' Christmas Day victory
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Evolution’: New game trailer released
‘Outlander’ stars share Christmas celebrations pictures
'NCIS: LA' season 9 episode 12 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Meghan Markle joins royal family's Christmas Day service before wedding with Harry
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 26-29: Billy ends up in a coma
'Coronation Street' Dec. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Black Panther': Rise of a king TV spot
‘Black Panther’: Christmas special trailer released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car