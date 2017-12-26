'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 26-29: Billy ends up in a coma

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Sam Robertson (Adam), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Alison King (Carla), Alex Bain (Simon), Elle Mulvaney (Amy), Kate Ford (Tracy), Simon Gregson (Steve), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Lynne Verrall (Geraldine), Kym Marsh (Michelle), David Neilson (Roy), Peter Gunn (Brian), Melanie Hill (Cathy), William Roache (Ken), Elle Mulvaney (Amy) Tristan Gemmill (Robert) and Colson Smith (Craig), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from Tuesday to Friday. It will feature Adam risking his life by taking painkillers with whiskey and Billy ending up in a coma after Christmas Day 2017.

Spoiler Alert! This update has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know about the episodes of 'Corrie' from Tuesday to Friday.

ITV and Digital Spy report that Tuesday's episode will last for an hour. It will show Billy in a coma after the events that took place on Christmas. Meanwhile, Adam will find out that Billy was involved in Susan's (Christine Mackie) death. He accidentally found out about it on a letter that Todd left before leaving "Corrie Street." Meanwhile, Daniel will chance upon Adam's semi-conscious body on the floor. Plus, Ken will refuse to go Ice Skating with Amy.

Adam wants revenge

On Wednesday, Adam will visit his mum's grave and vow that he'll get revenge on those who did her wrong. As for Robert, he'll get mad when Carla offers to pay off his debts. He will also offer Daniel his job back because they're understaffed.

Carla explains she's not drinking alcohol

Friday's episode will show Carla meeting up with Roy. She'll also tell him that she's just drinking lemonade and not alcohol. Elsewhere, Brian will ask Cathy if she and Alex would like to move in with him at Number 12. As for Adam, he'll tell Geraldine that Summer (Matilda Freeman) is better off in foster care. Plus, Steve and Tracy will have dinner at the Bistro. However, his constant glancing across at Michelle will annoy Tracy. Click here to see pictures from Digital Spy of some of the characters in the scenes mentioned above.

'Coronation St' recap

On Monday, aka Christmas Day, Peter threatened to kill Billy. He wants to get revenge for Susan's death. He put Billy in the trunk of his car and told him that he's going to let the car roll backwards off the cliff. Meanwhile, Brian got arrested for letting himself into Dev's (Jimmi Harkishin). However, he ended up punching a drunk man for insulting Cathy. As for Carla, she returned to the Street. She also made it clear that she hasn't changed her mind about the factory.

Friday's episode of "Corrie" showed Brian dressing up as Santa Claus. Unfortunately, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) taunted him and he snapped at her. His surprising behaviour shocked Yasmeen (Shelley King) and Cathy. Plus, Tracy was amused to learn that Steve used an app to find the perfect girl. She also found it funny that the girl looks kind of like her.

"Coronation Street" episodes air weekdays in the UK on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

