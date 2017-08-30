'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 30: Sally plans to run for Mayor

The "Coronation Street" cast, including Sally Dynevor (Sally), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Barbara Knox (Rita), Faye Brookes (Kate), Helen Flanagan (Rosie), Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Shelley King (Yasmeen), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Tina O'Brien (Sarah), Mikey North (Gary), Cherylee Houston (Izzy), Debbie Rush (Anna) and Peter Gunn (Brian), will be featured in new "Corrie" episode on Wednesday. The crucial scenes to check out include Gemma's suspicion that Rita has dementia and Sally vowing to run for Mayor herself after learning that the current Mayor has stepped down.

According to Digital Spy, Sally will discover that the Mayor has stepped down and she'll plan on running for the position herself. Sally will ask Gina to help with her campaign. Meanwhile, Rita continues to display signs of early dementia and Gemma will notice it. She'll talk to Rosie about her concerns.

Gary shows Sarah something before leaving for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Gary will tell Sarah that he wants to show her something before he goes back for another risky job in Ukraine. They will also look through some property details after their trip. Speaking of his job in Ukraine, he'll also assure Anna and Izzy that they don't have to worry about him because he's part of a well trained team.

Nicola confronts Phelan

Elsewhere, Nicola will tell Yasmeen about her vision of building a youth centre. She plans on enlisting Phelan to help with the project. However, Yasmeen warns her about dealing with a rogue. Nicola will end up confronting Phelan about the Calcutta Street flats project.

A slideshow of photos was also posted online and it shows Gary explaining to his loved ones why he has to accept more work in Ukraine, despite its risky nature. He continues to assure them that it's a safe job while concealing his cuts and bruises in his body. One of the photos also show how Gemma and Rita will talk and try to repair their friendship. Click here to see the photos from the Wednesday episode.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on weekdays in the UK on ITV. However, keep in mind that there will be no "Corrie" episodes that will be aired this Friday. The next episode of the British soap will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 pm BST. Stay tuned for more spoilers and updates about the soap.

