'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 25: Jude discovers that Mary was raped

"Coronation Street" star Patti Clare poses for a photo while wearing glasses and a hairnet. Clare portrays the character Mary Taylor in the ITV soap opera.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the 'Corrie' episodes on Friday.

Norris and Mary's wedding

According to Digital Spy, the first "Corrie" episode on Friday, which airs on ITV at 7.30 pm BST, will feature Mary getting ready for her wedding day to Norris, which is actually a sham. She'll continue to feel guilty for lying to Jude about it. Speaking of Jude, he'll walk Mary down the aisle. Plus, George, Sean, Dev, Tracy and Angie will gather to witness the event.

Jude wants to trace his father's family

Mary is shocked when Jude tells her that he's thinking of tracing the roots of his dad's family. He doesn't know that Mary and his father are linked by a terrible incident in the past. Meanwhile, as Rita prepares to attend Norris and Mary's wedding, she suddenly forgets where she's going.

Chesney goes missing

As for Chesney, he's still missing and Fiz and Sinead are filled with worry. Thankfully, Tyrone finds him in Roy's allotment shed. However, he is cowering alone there, obviously shaken by something that's happened to him. As for Will and Maria, they will welcome Michelle and Robert who are back from Brighton.

Shona wants to fund an appeal for Clayton

Sarah tells David that Shona wants to fund an appeal for Clayton. This decision was a result of her gaining some money through a scratch card from Bethany. David will be outraged by the news and will confront Shona at the café. Shona won't back down from the confrontation because she actually wants to discuss things with David.

Jude finds out that Mary was raped

The second episode on Friday which airs at 8.30 pm BST on ITV, will feature Mary telling Angie about how Jude's father raped her when she was a teenager. He was a trusted family friend who abused her. Unfortunately, Jude will overhear their conversation, forcing Mary to come clean about it. Mary will also tell Jude how he was taken from her as a baby. Jude blurts out that they're thinking of relocating to Manchester.

Eileen passes her driving test

Meanwhile, Eileen will pass her driving test. As for Shona and David, they will finally admit their feelings for each other. However, they will also realise the difficulty of their relationship. Elsewhere, Will convinces Michelle to take her into town to help her forget about some stressful things. Unfortunately, he'll start asking annoying questions about her relationship with Robert, which makes Michelle defensive.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on weekdays in the UK on the ITV Channel.

