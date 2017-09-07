Conor McGregor unlikely to fight again in 2017, says coach

By @saihoops on
Conor McGregor, Conor McGregor's next fight
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his loss in the tenth round by TKO to Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas

Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, is unlikely defend his title before the end of the year, according to coach John Kavanagh. In the aftermath of his record-breaking boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor was expected to return to the Octagon at some stage in 2017.

Kavanagh believes McGregor will need time to plan his next fight at end of his ongoing hiatus. “It’s probably a little late in the day to realistically expect another fight before the end of the year, because even after this hiatus is over, a lot goes into the planning and execution of a training camp at our level. I find it hard to envisage another fight in 2017," the Irishman wrote in a guest column for The42.ie.

In the wake of his biggest payday, the Irishman was posed with various options -- which included retirement from combat sports or pursue more fights inside the squared circle. However, a return to the octagon is the most likely outcome. 

Conor McGregor's next fight: Who will the Irishman face?

While bouts against Paulie Malignaggi, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway have been discussed, it's the Nate Diaz trilogy that has generated most interest among combat sports aficionados. After Audie Attar, the manager of McGregor, called the trilogy "the fight that everyone wants to see," Kavanagh echoed the sentiments. “I’ve said for a long time that the Nate Diaz trilogy fight at lightweight is what I’d personally like to see next. That still needs to be put to bed.”

McGregor's next title defence could also come against the winner of the upcoming fight between Tony Ferguson (22-3 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and Kevin Lee (16-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC). The second and seventh-ranked fighters in the lightweight division will come to blows at UFC 216 on Sept. 10. 

“To be completely honest, I didn’t actually know who Kevin (Lee) was until very recently. Tony is a solid fighter, but he doesn’t have the kind of appeal that would get your blood racing, particularly in the context of coming from the excitement of the Nate Diaz rematch, the historical significance of beating Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden, and the novelty of facing the greatest boxer of his generation," added Kavanagh. 

Conor McGregor has options aplenty, and his management team believes it's a good problem to have. McGregor (21-3 MMA, 9-1 UFC, 0-1 boxing) endured a 10th-round TKO loss to to Mayweather (50-0 boxing) but not before earning the respect of the boxing world for giving a good account of himself. McGregor is projected to earn a whopping US$100 million (AU$125 million) from the crossover fight. Stay tuned for the latest on Conor McGregor's next fight.

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Carmelo Anthony Trade: Jabari Parker emerges as target for Knicks
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Isaiah Thomas on getting traded from Boston: 'It still hurts'
Isaiah Thomas on getting traded from Boston: 'It still hurts'
Conor McGregor unlikely to fight again in 2017, says coach
Conor McGregor unlikely to fight again in 2017, says coach
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Olivia Newton John reveals marijuana's role in her battle against cancer
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Darth Vader Force ghost
‘Poldark season 4: Heida Reed shares picture from production set
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Dany showing authority without crown
'Designated Survivor' season 2: the Kirkmans are in danger; whiz kid joins the White House
'Designated Survivor' season 2: the Kirkmans are in danger; whiz kid joins the White House
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 premiere spoilers: story goes funnier, sexier and lighter
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 premiere spoilers: story goes funnier, sexier and lighter
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car