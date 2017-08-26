Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor live stream: How to watch in Australia

By @saihoops on
Mayweather vs McGregor date, undercard and latest odds
Mayweather vs McGregor Infographic created by Technomoz

Floyd Mayweather, the best pound-for-pound boxer of his generation, and Conor McGregor, the biggest box office draw in MMA history, will come to blows Saturday evening at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The crossover fight between the boxer and mixed martial artist has been hyped up for nearly six months.

In Australia, the pay-per-view event gets underway Sunday morning at 11 a.m. AEST. The main event bout will likely begin around 1:30 p.m. depending on the undercard fights. 

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: How to watch in Australia?

The fight can be viewed on Main Event, the Australian PPV service provider, for a fee of AU$59.95 on Television or Live Stream. There will be two preliminary fights available on Fox Sports starting 9 a.m. AEST.

Other fights on the main card include an IBF super featherweight championship bout between Amrican Gervonta Davis (18-0) and Costa Rica's Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1), a WBA light heavyweight match between Britain’s Nathan Cleverly (30-3) and Sweden’s Badou Jack (21-1-2), among others. 

Mayweather (49-0) and McGregor (debut) are projected to share approximately US$300 million, making Saturday's fight the most lucrative in fight sports history. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight shattered all records during their collision three years ago.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White has defended Showtime PPV's decision to charge a whopping US$100 (AU$125) for fight fans in the U.S. "When you talk about superfights, this is a superfight. Two different guys from two different sports going in and putting it on the line. You can't charge what you normally charge for a pay-per-view, I get it. There was pushback on the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao superfight and it ended up being the biggest fight ever in the history of PPV," said White.

As expected, Floyd Mayweather is the heavy odds-on favourite, both at Las Vegas sports books and among boxing analysts. As on Thursday, Bovada listed Mayweather as a -450 favourite and McGregor a +325 underdog. Those numbers could change closer to fight night. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor live streaming and Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Australia live stream info follows.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor live stream 
Start time: 1:30-2 p.m. Sunday (AEST), 9 p.m. (Local Time, PT), 6 p.m. (ET)
On TV: Main Event (Australia), Cabe provider / Showtime PPV (USA)
Live Stream: UFC website (Global), Main Event (Australia), Showtime (USA)

