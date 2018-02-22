Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms

By @saihoops on
Conor McGregor, Conor McGregor's next fight
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his loss in the tenth round by TKO to Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas

Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, will be stripped of his title in the coming weeks, according to UFC President Dana White. McGregor hasn't stepped foot into the octagon since winning the lightweight title courtesy a TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016. 

After the win over Alvarez, McGregor turned his attention to his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, which reportedly netted him over US$100 million (AU$125 million) in revenue. In the aftermath of his record-breaking debut in the squared circle, there was chatter that McGregor would likely never return to the UFC. 

In November, the UFC and McGregor (21-13) negotiated a new contract with the Irishman potentially defending his title at UFC 219 on Dec. 30. However, the two parties couldn't come to terms on a deal. Since then, White maintained that McGregor would be stripped of the title if he continued his extended leave of absence.

Conor McGregor's next fight still up in the air

In January, White hinted at a press conference that the highly-anticipated Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson bout at UFC 223 will be for "the real title". On Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), White confirmed that McGregor will be stripped of his belt.

“I said in the last press conference, that fight will be for the title. It’s not for the interim title, that fight (Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson) is for the title," White told TMZ Sports.

When asked if McGregor would lose his title, White confirmed: "Right. Conor understands. Listen, Conor made a lot of money, you know? He wants some time off, but the division has to go on. And the business goes on.”

UFC 223 will be staged at the Barclays Center in New York City on Apr. 23. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been the top contenders for the lightweight title since the end of 2016. There is still a ton of uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor's next fight. There were some reports that McGregor could return to the octagon to face either Max Holloway or old foe Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz are 1-1 in their previous two bouts.

Related
Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Spurs star Kawhi Leonard opts out of season with groin injury
F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Feb. 22-23 [VIDEO]
Melania Trump, Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner Draw Attention to Expensive Engagement Rings
Next 'Star Wars' animation series to be about fight against First Order
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 12 preview: Back to the Temple
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car