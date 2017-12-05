Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor, wants rematch

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, ON, CAN; Max Holloway (red gloves) reacts to fight with Anthony Pettis (blue gloves) during UFC 206 at Air Canada Centre.

Max Holloway, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, is gunning for a rematch against Conor McGregor, who has been out of action since his pro-boxing debut again Floyd Mayweather Jr. In 2013, McGregor beat Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 26. 

Though Holloway and the Irishman have been trading shots at social media, UFC president Dana White recently revealed that there is a possibility that McGregor will never again enter the octagon. 

On Sunday, Holloway extended his winning streak to 12 bouts after a TKO victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 218. Holloway was originally scheduled to defend his title against Frankie Edgar, who was forced to withdraw from the fight citing injury. Therefore, a Holloway vs Edgar bout is likely to happen in the near future.

However, Holloway wants McGregor. In a recent rant, Holloway took shots at McGregor for not defending his UFC lightweight championship, besides shying away from returning to the octagon. 

“I’m the champion of my division and I’ve got to keep everything rolling. I have a thrown to defend and I’m not going to go on hiatus. As long as I get contenders, I’m going to fight. If UFC call me I’ll gladly fight him. If the Conor fight doesn’t happen, it’s not on my side. Their team talks about me all the time. They talk about how I’m the best guy in the world and this and that. Really think about this. Right now Conor is talking about fighting (a retired boxer) Paulie Malignaggi in MMA. Let that sink in. I don’t know what to say.”

Max Holloway vs Conor McGregor rematch in 2018?

Soon after Holloway's victory over Aldo, McGregor threw shade at the champion via social media. The Irishman posted a photo a battered and bruised Holloway with the caption "I miss those sunglasses."

While claiming that McGregor was happy to hold onto a win from "when we were kids," Holloway reiterated that he was going to be a fighting champion unlike the Irishman. 

“I always wanted to bring stability (to the featherweight division). I wanted to prove to people, if you want to be a champion, this is what you have to do. It took me 10 fights to get an interim title and 11 for the undisputed. I don’t want anyone else to go through that," said Holloway, after becoming the first fighter to defeat Aldo on two separate occasions. 

John Kavanagh, the coach of McGregor, has said that the Irishman will need time to plan his next fight at the end of his ongoing hiatus. Conor McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, recently gave birth to their son. McGregor could potentially return to the octagon in 2018 to face Max Holloway or old foe Nate Diaz. Stay tuned for the latest chatter surrounding Conor McGregor's next fight.

