Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open

Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, gave a good account of himself in his pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather. And while the Irishman has set his sights on a return to the octagon, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of a few more bouts inside the squared circle.

In his first interview since the 10th-round TKO defeat to Mayweather, McGregor spoke of the wide array of potential opponents for his next fight: ranging from boxing sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, old foe Nate Diaz, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title contenders Tony Ferguson and/or Kevin Lee.

McGregor believes he would defeat Mayweather in a boxing rematch. “What’s sickening me is that the little motherf***er (Mayweather) is retired now. I know if I went another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win. I know that. I know by the feeling of him in the first fight. With the lessons I learned from that first fight, if I had another go now, I’d get him. At the same time, he’s 50-0 and he’s getting on, I’m not going to start calling him out. I’m happy to see a fighter (do well)," said the Irishman, via Fox Sports.

Conor McGregor's next fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia?

When asked about facing Nurmagomedov in Russia, McGregor said the bout could generate a lot of global interest. Nurmagomedov, the No. 1 ranked fighter in the UFC lightweight division, has been calling out McGregor for several months. There's a major hurdle: Nurmagomedov (24-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) will have to make weight and likely face the winner of the Kevin Lee-Tony Ferguson interim championship bout.

“Again, (Khabib) that’s another option. That’s definitely an option. As I said earlier about the other two that are fighting, I’m just happy to see them fighting. Obviously, Khabib in Russia would be a great one. It would be a crazy one. We’ll see what happens. I’ll need to see him make weight though. There’s no way I’m going over there and he’s not making weight. I need assurance."

McGregor, however, ruled out the possibility of a super fight against Georges St-Pierre, claiming that the welterweight icon is due to get "whooped" by middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Bisping and St-Pierre will main event UFC 217 on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“(Bisping vs GSP), it’s another money fight, even though he’s been retired. I don’t know, I think he’s going to get his ass whooped by Bisping. To be honest, I think it’s a mistake for him to step in at that weight after so long out," said McGregor, before speaking of the much-anticipated trilogy against Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor, 28, has a multitude of options. And Audie Attar, the manger of McGregor, believes it's a good problem to have. Attar has already ruled out the possibility of another McGregor fight in 2017. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on Conor McGregor's next fight.