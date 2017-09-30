Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open

By @saihoops on
Conor McGregor, Conor McGregor's next fight
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his loss in the tenth round by TKO to Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas

Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, gave a good account of himself in his pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather. And while the Irishman has set his sights on a return to the octagon, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of a few more bouts inside the squared circle.

In his first interview since the 10th-round TKO defeat to Mayweather, McGregor spoke of the wide array of potential opponents for his next fight: ranging from boxing sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, old foe Nate Diaz, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title contenders Tony Ferguson and/or Kevin Lee. 

McGregor believes he would defeat Mayweather in a boxing rematch. “What’s sickening me is that the little motherf***er (Mayweather) is retired now. I know if I went another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win. I know that. I know by the feeling of him in the first fight. With the lessons I learned from that first fight, if I had another go now, I’d get him. At the same time, he’s 50-0 and he’s getting on, I’m not going to start calling him out. I’m happy to see a fighter (do well)," said the Irishman, via Fox Sports.

Conor McGregor's next fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia? 

When asked about facing Nurmagomedov in Russia, McGregor said the bout could generate a lot of global interest. Nurmagomedov, the No. 1 ranked fighter in the UFC lightweight division, has been calling out McGregor for several months. There's a major hurdle: Nurmagomedov (24-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) will have to make weight and likely face the winner of the Kevin Lee-Tony Ferguson interim championship bout.

“Again, (Khabib) that’s another option. That’s definitely an option. As I said earlier about the other two that are fighting, I’m just happy to see them fighting. Obviously, Khabib in Russia would be a great one. It would be a crazy one. We’ll see what happens. I’ll need to see him make weight though. There’s no way I’m going over there and he’s not making weight. I need assurance."

McGregor, however, ruled out the possibility of a super fight against Georges St-Pierre, claiming that the welterweight icon is due to get "whooped" by middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Bisping and St-Pierre will main event UFC 217 on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“(Bisping vs GSP), it’s another money fight, even though he’s been retired. I don’t know, I think he’s going to get his ass whooped by Bisping. To be honest, I think it’s a mistake for him to step in at that weight after so long out," said McGregor, before speaking of the much-anticipated trilogy against Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor, 28, has a multitude of options. And Audie Attar, the manger of McGregor, believes it's a good problem to have. Attar has already ruled out the possibility of another McGregor fight in 2017. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on Conor McGregor's next fight. 

Related
Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 episode 13 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 4: Jamie pulled into intrigue
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers: Alex tells Maggie a secret
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers [VIDEOS]
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lucious sneaks off  to Uncle Eddie
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 'Full Circle' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car