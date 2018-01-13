Company Profile: PotNetwork Holding on the cannabis market and CBD oil industry

By @chelean on
Cannabis
A cannabis indoor cultivation is seen in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 7, 2017. Reuters/Andres Stapff

The cannabis industry is expected to reach US$31.4 billion (AU$39.84) come 2021, according to a research. Currently, the biggest player in this fast-growing market is the US as it commands 90 percent of the global cannabis sales.

Among the companies helping the US achieve the high rank is PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (TCMKTS:POTN), which had a remarkable run in 2017. At the beginning of last year, PotNetwork acquired First Capital Venture Co. and its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc. According to First Capital Venture, it dedicates its efforts to studying and producing high-quality extracts of hemp — a crop coming from the same species of plant as the cannabis but does not carry the psychoactive properties of cannabis. From the hemp extracts, it produces cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is then sold through its Diamond CBD subsidiary.

Cannabidiol is one of the cannabinoids or the chemicals that carry the plant’s medical and recreational characteristics. The other well-known cannabinoid is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and it bears the psychoactive effect that gives off that “high” feeling when one consumes cannabis or marijuana.

Unlike THC, CBD is recognised for its benefits when used as a medicine. It does not have any psychoactive effects, making it a safer option for those who are looking to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without violating the laws.

CBD-infused products in the market

Aside from the CBD oil, Diamond CBD is selling a vast selection of products ranging from edibles such as Chill Gummies, Double Shots and Cake Pop to vape liquids, crystal dabs and creams, and all of them are infused with CBD. The most popular product is the Chill Gummies, which helped PotNetwork reach another milestone last year when the company distributed over one million Chill Gummies. This particular snack has many flavours such as Gummy Worms, Choco Peanut Butter, Rainbow Bites, Sour Snakes and Watermelon Slices.

PotNetwork Holding’s acquisition of Diamond CBD deal proved to be pivotal in the company’s succeeding performance in the cannabis and hemp market. For instance, the company quickly surpassed its overall revenue in 2016 when it earned US$1.7 million (AU$2.16 million) for just Q1 2017. Diamond CBD’s May 2017 revenues reached a record high as it surpassed US$1 million (AU$1.27 million), marking a 1,300 percent increase from the recorded revenue of May 2016.

Eventually the Q2 sales of Diamond CBD outperformed its first-quarter sales. The company earned US$3.2 million (AU$4.06 million) in the second quarter, which reflect a 73 percent increase in revenues within just three months.  The strong sales of Diamond CBD products were cited as a major contributing factor to the increasing revenues of PotNetwork Holding.

Diamond CBD kept on outdoing its record-setting performance as it progressed to the last stretch of 2017. Its revenues, generated solely in November, exceeded $1.6 million.

Growing global exposure

PotNetwork Holding also gained more recognition when they were featured in various trade shows, such as the ASD Market Week Event and the CHAMPS Summer Show in Las Vegas. The company’s participation in these events allowed it to foster better business relationships within the industry, amplify their market reach to roughly 45,000 international buyers, and garner orders worth more than US$250,000 (AU$317,200).

In the BIG Industry Trade Show in New York City last year, Diamond CBD received product sales in excess of $200,000 within just two days. It also became one of the title sponsors of the event.

As a result of its efforts to stand out and be accessible to more people, PotNetwork successfully partnered with nearly 10,000 stores all over the United States for the distribution and sales of its Diamond CBD products. With its growing presence, PotNetwork has earned the support of famous personalities. In July, the company teamed up with former NFL athlete Lawrence Taylor to develop and launch the LT Master Pain product line, which are CBD oils aimed to provide pain relief to athletes and consumers. Then in August, the company collaborated with comedian and marijuana advocate Tommy Chong to launch the Chong’s Choice CBD product line. These products also have snacks and vaping additives with CBD and hemp oil tincture drops.

PotNetwork continues to establish fruitful relationships with other companies within the cannabis business, pushing the whole industry to greater heights. In November, POTN partnered with Vapor Group, Inc’s subsidiary, Total Vapor, Inc, to become the distributor of Total Vapor’s Easy Grinder™, an electronic herbal grinder. The company is currently selling the product through the Diamond CBD website.

Article from press release sent for consideration to publish

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Jan. 12 spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car