Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-7) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening (Tuesday in Australia). Rookie sensation Ben Simmons, who sat out of Philadelphia’s 130-111 victory over the Orlando Magic Saturday, will return to the line-up to face his idol LeBron James & Co.

Simmons missed his first game of the season after picking up an elbow injury during the Sixers' 101-81 win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday. The 21-year-old point guard had an inflammation in his elbow and was subsequently withdrawn from the weekend match-up against the Magic. The red-hot Sixers have won seven of their last 10 games and are widely regarded as the most exciting team in the league.

In Simmons' absence, the Sixers started third-year point guard TJ McConnell, who put up an impressive stat line of 15 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and three steals to keep Philadelphia's win streak alive. "I was just finding open guys and they were making shots. It's that easy. I don't want to overcomplicate it. Just running the offense and finding the shooters and trying to find the big fella (Joel Embiid), too," McConnell said after Saturday's game.

Brett Brown, coach of the Sixers, believes Cleveland will prove to be the ultimate test for his young team that features two generational talents in centre Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid is averaging 22.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, and is already regarded as the best big man in the sport.

"Cleveland is going to come in, and it's going to be amazing for the building. This building is wild. How about our fans? Are you kidding me? I can't even talk to my coaching staff sometimes and they're a foot from me. It's fantastic. What a great thing for our city," said Brown.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are dealing with the injury to point guard Derrick Rose, who is reportedly contemplating his future in the NBA. With Isaiah Thomas also out with a hip injury, the Cavs have been starting Jose Calderon at the point guard position, besides playing LeBron James at the 1 spot.

"I don't think (the absence) means too much for the team, but I think more importantly as one of his brothers, that's somebody we got to know these last couple months. ... Whatever he decides to do, we want the best for him. At the end of the day, you can't substitute (anything) for happiness," said LeBron James, of Rose's injury. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming, Cavs vs Sixers live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows.

Cavs vs Sixers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Monday, Nov. 27 (Tuesday in Australia)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEST (Tuesday)

TV Channel: FSOH, CN8PHI (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global)