Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
LeBron James injury update
Oct 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Paul Zipser (16) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-7) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening (Tuesday in Australia). Rookie sensation Ben Simmons, who sat out of Philadelphia’s 130-111 victory over the Orlando Magic Saturday, will return to the line-up to face his idol LeBron James & Co.

Simmons missed his first game of the season after picking up an elbow injury during the Sixers' 101-81 win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday. The 21-year-old point guard had an inflammation in his elbow and was subsequently withdrawn from the weekend match-up against the Magic. The red-hot Sixers have won seven of their last 10 games and are widely regarded as the most exciting team in the league.

In Simmons' absence, the Sixers started third-year point guard TJ McConnell, who put up an impressive stat line of 15 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and three steals to keep Philadelphia's win streak alive. "I was just finding open guys and they were making shots. It's that easy. I don't want to overcomplicate it. Just running the offense and finding the shooters and trying to find the big fella (Joel Embiid), too," McConnell said after Saturday's game.

Brett Brown, coach of the Sixers, believes Cleveland will prove to be the ultimate test for his young team that features two generational talents in centre Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid is averaging 22.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, and is already regarded as the best big man in the sport. 

"Cleveland is going to come in, and it's going to be amazing for the building. This building is wild. How about our fans? Are you kidding me? I can't even talk to my coaching staff sometimes and they're a foot from me. It's fantastic. What a great thing for our city," said Brown. 

Meanwhile, the Cavs are dealing with the injury to point guard Derrick Rose, who is reportedly contemplating his future in the NBA. With Isaiah Thomas also out with a hip injury, the Cavs have been starting Jose Calderon at the point guard position, besides playing LeBron James at the 1 spot. 

"I don't think (the absence) means too much for the team, but I think more importantly as one of his brothers, that's somebody we got to know these last couple months. ... Whatever he decides to do, we want the best for him. At the end of the day, you can't substitute (anything) for happiness," said LeBron James, of Rose's injury. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming, Cavs vs Sixers live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows.

Cavs vs Sixers live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Monday, Nov. 27 (Tuesday in Australia)
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEST (Tuesday)
TV Channel: FSOH, CN8PHI (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global)

Related
Join the Discussion
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Spurs star Tony Parker makes comeback on Monday
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 1-0 lead with Gabba Test victory
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ben Simmons desperate to face idol LeBron James on Monday
'Rafael Nadal more impressive than Roger Federer,' believes Marat Safin
'Rafael Nadal more impressive than Roger Federer,' believes Marat Safin
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 5 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Trouble again at Hilltop
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 'Fool Me Twice' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 11: Claire’s struggle to survive
‘Burke’s Backyard’ star Don Burke accused of sexual harassment by female employees
‘Burke’s Backyard’ star Don Burke accused of sexual harassment by female employees
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 8 spoilers: McGarrett becomes a pilot
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 8 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car