Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) will try to shake off their early season struggles when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) at the Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday in Australia). The Cavs have lost six of their last eight games and are coming off an embarrassing 117-115 loss to the 15th seeded Atlanta Hawks (2-9).

While some have blamed injuries and personnel changes for Cleveland's struggles, others have pointed to lack of motivation to perform in the regular season. LeBron James has led the Cavs to three consecutive NBA Finals and Las Vegas odds makers expect Tyronn Lue's team to return to the championship round next June. However, there is also the danger of Cleveland fighting for a playoff berth if the losses begin to pile up.

After the loss to Atlanta, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue didn't mince his words. "I think guys are embarrassed, and we should be embarrassed of how we're getting beat. Teams that we're playing, having guys out, key guys out and (us) still not being able to win. We all have to continue to keep searching and continue to keep fighting and continue to play hard."

The Cavs have tried out six different starting units this season. And LeBron James believes the team will eventually figure out the best lineups. "We just have to try to find a way. We've had guys in and out and different lineups, but the energy and effort from everybody. We don't want to single anyone out, but everyone has to step up their play for us to be as good as we'd like to be."

Meanwhile, the Bucks began the season on a strong note before a 96-89 home loss to the Boston Celtics triggered a poor run of form. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the early season MVP favourite, is continuing his glorious run but his Bucks have lost three consecutive games -- to The Thunder, Hornets and Pistons.

The Bucks have been playing without centre Greg Monroe, who has missed the last four games with a left calf strain. "We miss, for one, his toughness, his ability to score the ball, pass the ball and then help us rebound the ball. We definitely miss him." Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live streaming, Cavaliers vs Bucks live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows.

Cavs vs Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEST (Wednesday)

TV Channel: Fox Sports Ohio (USA), NBA TV (Global)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)