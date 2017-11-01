Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences

LeBron James injury update
Oct 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Paul Zipser (16) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won three consecutive Eastern Conference championships but their 2017-18 NBA season is off to a shaky start. After losing three consecutive games, coach Tyronn Tue, LeBron James & Co. held an emergency meeting prior to a practice session on Tuesday. 

As described by Lue, the team got together for an "air-it-out meeting" to address chemistry issues and defensive deficiencies. The Cavs are currently ranked 25th in the league in opponent points allowed (110.1 per game), 21st in opponent field goal percentage (45.9 percent) 30th in opponent 3-point field goals (13.7 per game).  

"Off the court we've got great chemistry, great bond. Just, on the court we just got to be better. Like, talking, communicating, and enjoying the game together. Having fun. ... Right now guys are not having fun," Lue told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN.

New-look Cavs team still building chemistry

The Cavaliers underwent a roster shakeup during the offseason when they traded star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and future draft picks. The Cavs also signed veterans Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Jeff Green and Jose Calderon to bolster their bench depth. However, the team is yet to figure out its rotation, having changed the starting lineup on three occasions. 

All-Star forward Kevin Love believes the team can overcome its early hiccups. "Naturally, the slow start that we've had prompted us to just all get on the same page and kind of figure out what we need to do. I feel like we can get in better shape, that's going to help us on the defensive end. Communication, energy and just getting the new guys to (become) adjusted, well-adjusted and on the floor, more time together. So time will tell how it's going to play out, but we have a lot of really good positive energy from today, so, it was a great practice."

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will stay home to host the Indiana Pacers Wednesday before travelling to Washington to face John Wall and the Wizards on Friday. Wall's Wizards are viewed as legitimate threats to Cleveland's Eastern Conference crown.

