Chris Paul Free Agency: Spurs pose 'legitimate threat' to Clippers, per new report

IN PHOTO: May 2, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) guards Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) in the first half of game seven of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. REUTERS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a likely destination for free agent point guard Chris Paul, according to a new report. Paul has been linked with the Spurs since the Los Angeles Clippers suffered yet another first-round defeat in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

The Clippers are still in the driver's seat, they can offer Paul a five-year contract in excess of US$205 million (AU$275 million). However, ESPN's Mark Stein has reported that the Clippers front office have "legitimate concern" that Gregg Popovich & Co. could pry Paul away from Los Angeles this July. "Sources say the Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, regard the threat of San Antonio signing away Paul as a legitimate concern, even though the Spurs, at present, have virtually no salary-cap flexibility," Stein wrote in his report published Friday.

It's no secret that the Spurs don't have enough salary-cap flexibility to sign Paul to a four-year, maximum-level contract. They would need to renounce the rights to upcoming free agents Manu Ginobili (could retire), Patty Mills and Jonathon Simmons, besides hoping that Paul Gasol Dewayne Dedmon and David Lee don't pick up their Player Options. Essentially, the Spurs would have to gut their bench to create cap room for Paul, a move that the Golden State Warriors made last summer to sign Kevin Durant.

Chris Paul free agency: Spurs face major salary-cap challenges

Gasol has a Player Option worth $US16 million (AU$21 million) for the 2017-18 season. If the veteran Spaniard opts into the second year of his US$31 million (AU$41 million) contract, the Spurs will have less than US$10 million ($AU13 million) to spend in free agency. Therefore, Gasol opting out of his contract is imperative for the Chris Paul to Spurs scenario to come to fruition.

Stein noted that Gasol's return would force the Spurs to trade veteran wing Danny Green or possibly LaMarcus Aldridge. "Another option for San Antonio is exploring the trade market for Aldridge after he had an up-and-down season. San Antonio's free-agent prize from the summer of 2015, Aldridge has the face-up skills offensively that appear to mesh well with Paul's pick-and-roll prowess."

If Chris Paul decides to go "ring chasing" to San Antonio, he could leave more than US$40 million (AU$53 million) on the table by deciding to bolt from the Clippers. Could Paul be tempted to join forces with Kawhi Leonard, Gregg Popovich and LaMarcus Aldridge to challenge Golden State Warriors' dominance in the West? Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on the 2017 NBA Free Agency.