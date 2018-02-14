Chinese New Year 2018: Fortune and love predictions for different zodiac signs

Chinese New Year 2018 is almost here, and it has got a lot in store for this year. According to predictions, the Year of the Brown Earth Dog will be a good year overall but also an exhausting one. Here are the Chinese astrology predictions for each zodiac sign.

In general, 2018 will be good in terms of finances but not so much in terms of health, hence it’s the time people should start paying attention to their wellbeing and begin getting rid of unhealthy habits. According to The Chinese Zodiac, they should also remove the words “planning,” “postponing” and “negligence” from their vocabulary as the Year of the Dog will accelerate the initiation of all things. However, this is also associated with increased pressure and stress in their daily life.

The ruling number is 9 for the Earth Dog as 2018 is governed by star 9. The star is said to bring prosperity in all the houses and their occupants, regardless of the zodiac sign. This apparently means financial potential created by star 9 will materialise in new business opportunities and increased cash flow. And as it will also bring good reputation and high social status, people will tend to organise parties more often.

Here are the individual love and financial predictions for Chinese zodiac signs:

Year of the Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Those born under the year will go through many changes in their love life. For those already married, they should be more careful so they wouldn’t risk breaking their marriage. According to Your Chinese Astrology, a third party can easily take advantage of a Dog’s marriage once it senses the Dog and their partner is having trouble. But for those still mulling if they should get married this year, the short answer is yes.

As for financial matters, Dogs will have a “very good” year, according to TheChineseZodiac.org. They are predicted to evolve professionally, and therefore will earn more money.

Lucky colours: Red, purple, cyan and green

Year of the Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

People born under the Pig sign in Chinese astrology are highly likely to walk down the aisle this year if they are already involved in a committed relationship. But even if they are single, they should still have no worries as they are expected to find love at the beginning of the year.

They should be more patient when it comes to their finances, though. They are predicted to make many compromises to be successful professionally, theChineseZodiac.org says. There will be many obstacles their way, but they will succeed if they don’t give up. They should expect increased responsibilities as well.

Lucky colour: Green

Year of the Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

Rat babies will not have a very successful financial year in the first part. Hence, it’s advised that they should be prudent in decision-making involving money. They will be rewarded with increased income at the end of the period after they’ve shown dedication towards work. They should also play it safe in investments and avoid venturing into risky businesses, according to Karma Weather.

Those who are in a solid but recent relationship are advised against entering marriage this year. Apparently, the Year of the Dog isn’t conducive to marriage when it comes to people born under the sign of the Rat. Their love life will remain the same overall even though there will be periods of change.

Lucky colour: White, lemon green, emerald green

Year of the Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

For the Ox people, 2018 is not a good year financially. According to YourChineseAstrology.com, they should not choose profit over friendship this year, even though they are likely to suffer from serious economic losses and betrayal of their long-term partners. Career-wise, the Year of the Dog isn’t a productive year as well for Ox babies. They might expect a promotion in career, but they will have poor interpersonal relationships at work. They are advised to keep a low profile to avoid disputes.

They will be quite emotional and pessimistic in love this year. Single Oxen will find it difficult to find a partner, while those in relationship will have a quarrelsome year with their partner. They are advised to take part in happy events or travel with their partner to improve their relationship.

Lucky colour: Apple green, vermillion red

Year of the Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Tiger babies will generally have a good year. They might be tired of their repetitive tasks at work, but their perseverance will be rewarded in the end. They should still take it easy when it comes to spending as they are prone to go overboard with their finances.

This isn’t the year for single Tigers looking for love. Their gain in their professional life might cost their love life. But for Tigers who are already in a relationship, 2018 is a good year to get married.

Lucky colour: White, light grey, ultramarine

Year of the Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

The Year of the Dog should be the year when Rabbits start or continue to work hard. Opportunities are right in front of them, but they should not be greedy when it comes to success. They should also learn when to step down so others can have the chance. They are advised to refrain from wasting money as they are likely to lose everything towards the end of the year.

For the single Rabbits, they are likely to start a new relationship or relationships during the course of the period. However, it is predicted not to last long. For those in committed relationships, they are advised not to expect much from their mate, as they will tend to do so, because it will be the cause of their disagreements. The advice for them is be more realistic in their expectations.

Lucky colour: Turquoise blue, carmine red

Year of the Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Finance and career are fair for the Dragons this year. They will spend a lot, but they will also recover the money they shelled out within a short period. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that they will can continue to spend lavishly without practising prudence. For career Dragons, their self-confidence will trigger success.

Married or committed Dragons will have a promising year. They will have a sensual year with their mates. Communication difficulties are the most common problem in their relationship, but it’s nothing that they can’t handle. On the other hand, single Dragons will be prone to flirtation but won’t commit to anything serious with another person. During the fourth quarter, however, they will be more serious in their search, rejecting apparently dead-end relationships and successfully finding the one whom they think will be their ideal and long-term partner.

Lucky colour: White, gold

Year of the Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

For the Snake babies, the fruits of their labour from last year will finally be realised this year. They can expect to receive promotion and salary increase. However, before securing their achievements, they are advised to get rid of the superficial elements of their environments and to distance themselves from people who prevent them from progressing. For those who own a business, the Year of the Dog is the opportunity to develop new strategies. The year 2018 is about changing directions and restructuring their ambitions for those born under the Snake sign.

Single Snakes will have little difficulty finding a partner this year, but they should avoid hasty commitments. For those already in a committed relationship, they might have to prove their love to their companion to signify renewed confidence.

Lucky colour: Turquoise green, cyan blue

Year of the Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

According to The Chinese Zodiac, people born under the Horse sign will be positively influenced by the stars this year. It will be a good year for investments for them, but they must be careful to keep their budget under control.

For married or in a committed relationship Horses, their unwillingness to give up his cherished freedom may be a deal-breaker for their partner. This may eventually be the cause of their breakup. According to Karma Weather, single Horses may find love in the most unexpected places. And the more unexpected the place is, the more intense their relationship will be.

Lucky colour: White, larch green, blue

Year of the Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

The Year of the Dog is when Goats should save money, not spend them. However, they are likely to spend more because they will attend social and professional functions. In this case, they should make the best of the occasion and enhance their connections. They will have many chances to earn money, but they should recognise these opportunities and take advantage of them.

Goats who are married or in a relationship will have a happy year with their partner, provided that they work on making their relationship exciting. They are prone to fall into routine, which will lessen the passion in their union. For single Goats, it’s best not to embark on a relationship if they just wanted not to feel alone. They are advised to live their life one day at a time instead of making plans.

Lucky colour: White, Prussian blue

Year of the Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

People born under the Monkey sign are advised to pay off their debts and bills first and foremost. Once they have done that, they are free to spend money on themselves or on someone they love, according to Sun Signs. They can also invest or save for the future, but again, pay off their financial responsibilities first.

There will be big chances for the Monkey to embark on a successful romantic relationship. Married Monkeys will be more in tune with their partner this year, and therefore their love will strengthen. For single Monkeys, it’s time to look for love with those who share their interests, maybe they can find their partner within their group of friends.

Lucky colour: Khaki green, orange red

Year of the Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Roosters may be entrusted with new responsibilities at work. And should they decide to change jobs, that would be a favourable move as well. They must learn to adapt to any situation, though, in order to succeed.

For single Roosters, they will have plenty of opportunity to find love this year, but they are also advised to practice caution. They should get to know their potential partners first before committing in a relationship. For married Roosters, there is nothing particularly negative foreseen for them this year, according to Karma Weather. This may be a good time to look for long-term investment for the relationship, like the purchase of a house.

Lucky colour: Klein blue, pine green