2018 is Year of the Brown Earth Dog: 6 things to know

A hotel guest looks at a Pomeranian dog-shaped statue displayed at a hotel, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog in Metro Manila, Philippines February 1, 2018. Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

Chinese New Year 2018 is almost here and it will be celebrated on Feb. 16, just days after Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. With the upcoming celebration of the Lunar New Year, lots of people are also interested in the Chinese Zodiac. According to Chinese astrology, 2018 is Year of the Brown Earth Dog. It comes after 2017's Year of the Fire Rooster. If you want to know more about what's in store for you in 2018, read on.

6 Things to know about the Year of the Earth Dog:

1. It starts on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

According to thechinesezodiac.org, the Chinese New Year of the Dog 2018 will officially start on the 16th of February. The Chinese calendar uses 12 Zodiac animals (Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig). Those who are born in the years 1934, 1946 (Fire Dog), 1958, 1970 (Metal Dog), 1982 (Water Dog), 1994 (Wood Dog), 2006 and 2018 have the dog as their Chinese zodiac animal. However, those who are born in 1958 and 2018 are the only ones under the Earth Dog birth year.

2. It ends on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

The Year of the Earth Dog officially ends on Lunar New Year’s Eve in 2019. It will end exactly on the fourth of February next year.

3. Element: Earth

The Chinese Fortune Calendar states that they use a combination of 60 Stem-Branch, lunar and solar counting systems. The 60 Stem-Branch calendar uses the Yin Yang Five Elements of Metal, Water, Wood, Fire and Earth. For 2018, it's the element of Earth. According to Chinese Astrology, the year of the Earth Dog is favourable for those born in the Metal, Fire and Earth years. Unfortunately, it is quite unfavourable for those born in the Wood and Water years.

4. Lucky Colours

The five elements of Yin Yang are also connected to five colours such as White, Black, Red, Green and Brown. 2018 is also called the Yang Male Earth Dog and since the colour brown is connected to earth, the current year is officially referred to by the Chinese as the Brown Earth Dog Year.

The Chinese Zodiac states that the lucky colours to wear in 2018 are earth tones such as brown, sand, beige, yellow, blue and green. You may wear these colours or use them as part of your home's interior design.

5. Lucky Number: Nine (9)

The ruling number for the Earth Dog sign is number nine. It will reportedly bring prosperity in houses and their residents, regardless of their zodiac signs. The number nine is also believed to help with increased cash flow, new business opportunities, building a good reputation and having a high social status.

6. Lucky Charm: Dog Statue

Naturally, the dog statue will be considered lucky in 2018. To attract luck, it must be placed in the south-east corner of the bedroom or living room. When placed on the work desk, it can facilitate efficiency at work as well as relieve stress. It can also help maintain harmony at home or solve family issues if it is placed on the east corner of the living room. Plus, the dog statue can be placed on the dashboard of the car to help protect the driver and passengers during a long journey. Aside from the dog statue, other charms that are considered lucky are the Pixiu Engraving Black Obsidian Agate Stones, Jade Chinese Zodiac Amulet and the Tree of life pendant Amethyst Rose Crystal.

These are some of the things to know about the Year of the Dog. Stay tuned for more updates about the Chinese New Year and horoscope for 2018.