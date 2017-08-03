The chances of William as king instead of Charles when Elizabeth dies

By on
Britain's Prince William, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Britain's Prince William, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L-R) arrive for a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Royal estate at Sandringham, Norfolk in east England December 25, 2011. Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett

William, The Duke of Cambridge, will step up and become a full time royal after completing his final shift with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Reports have surfaced that he will be the next king of England when Queen Elizabeth dies.

According to Life & Style, the queen has tapped William and his wife Kate Middleton to succeed her rather than Prince Charles. It alleges that the queen sees William and Kate as having the energy to perform the job in the modern world.

“Her Majesty realizes that William and Kate are the future,” a palace insider allegedly said. The source reportedly added that the queen will always decided on what is best for the long-term health of the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth allegedly favours William and Kate more to be the next king and queen of England because aside from their energy, they also have the “star quality.” She, according to Life & Style’s source, fears Prince Charles and his wife Camilla do not have the public favour.

Furthermore, the publication states that Queen Elizabeth realised the monarchy no longer has the respect it once had, and in her eyes, William and Kate can turn that around. She also thinks that her granddaughter-by-marriage possesses all the right personality traits to become the next queen.

So far, there has been no official announcement about who the next king and queen of England will be. Based on the order of succession, Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles is first in line to the throne and his son William is next, then Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. Prince Harry, Prince Henry of Wales, is fifth on the line.

The 91-year-old queen is understood to have no plans to retire. While she remains on the throne, she already started delegating some duties to Charles and the other royals. Charles will be heading to Australia next year for the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, William is moving his family to London permanently. William, Kate and Harry have all utilised their platforms to champion mental health awareness and other issues. Harry is particularly known for supporting the Invictus Games.

As for Prince Philip, who has been the steady presence alongside the longest-reigning living monarch, he is likely to take pleasure in retirement shall he outlives the queen. This week, the 96-year-old consummate consort bowed out of public life as he completed his 22,219th and final solo public engagement.

Read More:

Aussie Christians respond to same-sex marriage

National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life

BBC News/YouTube

 

Related
Join the Discussion
No question mark over the world economy’s gain in momentum: IMF
Commsec finds SA is now top-ranked on business investment
Visa to offer biometric payments to Aussies
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
Sydney is fast becoming Asia-Pacific’s fintech hub
Sydney is fast becoming Asia-Pacific’s fintech hub
Australia jobs: These occupations grab the biggest work-related tax deductions
Australia jobs: These occupations grab the biggest work-related tax deductions
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs would agree to Josh Jackson, Eric Bledsoe package
Brock Lesnar responds to Jon Jones: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Beloved Australian broadcaster Les Murray dies at 71
Max Verstappen apologises to Daniel Ricciardo for Hungarian GP collision
Andrew Bogut free agency: Four teams are vying for veteran big man
Andrew Bogut free agency: Four teams are vying for veteran big man
Paul George's agent against idea of LeBron James in Lakers uniform
Paul George's agent against idea of LeBron James in Lakers uniform
More Sports
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Growth in full-time employment drives consumer confidence higher
MSI X399 Gaming Pro Carbon AC specs, price and release details
Gigabyte launches X399 Aorus Gaming 7; Threadripper motherboard now available to pre-order
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
More Life
'The Mist' 'Over the River and Through the Woods' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 7: What Jon and Daenerys think
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha could lose a loved one [Trailer Breakdown]
'Wynonna Earp' season 2 episode 9 'Forever Mine Nevermind' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Star Wars: Last Jedi': John Boyega teases Finn's undercover operation
'Star Wars: Last Jedi': John Boyega teases Finn's undercover operation
'Outlander' season 3: Brianna and Roger relationship complicated and infuriating
'Outlander' season 3: Brianna and Roger relationship complicated and infuriating
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car