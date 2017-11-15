Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall

Cards Against Humanity is attempting to stop Donald Trump from building his infamous wall. The adult card game company announced its six-part US$15 (AU$20) promotion to block the US president’s US-Mexico proposed wall.

On Tuesday, the game company said it is going to save America from “injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada” with a US$15 promo that promises participants to earn a role in its plans to stop the “preposterous golem” from building his wall. Those who paid the amount would receive six surprises in the mail next month. As it is a surprise, buyers would have no idea what they are expecting, except for one.

The recipients would receive a certificate of the land the company bought with the recipients’ names on it. As Cards Against Humanity explained, it has purchased a plot of land on the border to make it hard for Trump to build his wall there.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built,” the explanation reads.

The US$15 slots were limited to 150,000, though, and all have been bought on the first day. There are five more surprises that recipients can expect for December.

Cards Against Humanity is a party game that states players must complete fill-in-the-blank statements using words or phrases in the cards they are dealt with. The texts are typically deemed offensive and politically correct. The game is also available as free download from their website so players can print their own cards. Players buying from Australia get the Australian version of the card game.