Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall

By @chelean on
Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity cardsagainsthumanity.com

Cards Against Humanity is attempting to stop Donald Trump from building his infamous wall. The adult card game company announced its six-part US$15 (AU$20) promotion to block the US president’s US-Mexico proposed wall.

On Tuesday, the game company said it is going to save America from “injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada” with a US$15 promo that promises participants to earn a role in its plans to stop the “preposterous golem” from building his wall. Those who paid the amount would receive six surprises in the mail next month. As it is a surprise, buyers would have no idea what they are expecting, except for one.

The recipients would receive a certificate of the land the company bought with the recipients’ names on it. As Cards Against Humanity explained, it has purchased a plot of land on the border to make it hard for Trump to build his wall there.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built,” the explanation reads.

The US$15 slots were limited to 150,000, though, and all have been bought on the first day. There are five more surprises that recipients can expect for December.

Cards Against Humanity is a party game that states players must complete fill-in-the-blank statements using words or phrases in the cards they are dealt with. The texts are typically deemed offensive and politically correct. The game is also available as free download from their website so players can print their own cards. Players buying from Australia get the Australian version of the card game.

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Former WWE star moving into the world of MMA
NBA Trade News: Cavs turned down Paul George for Kyrie Irving offer
3 ways to balance wellness and success
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'General Hospital' Nov. 14-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Easter egg in ‘Battlefront 2’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew B. Roberts on changes from ‘Voyager’
'Coronation Street' Nov. 15 spoilers
'Vikings' season 5: 'Peace is a dirty word'
‘Vikings’ season 5: New trailer released
'Outlander' season 3: Why episode 9 was titled 'Doldrums'
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes pictures and video
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car