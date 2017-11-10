Trump’s ex-bodyguard testifies former Miss Universe head rejected offer of ‘five women’

US President Donald Trump’s bodyguard has reportedly testified that he turned down an offer of “five women” when in Moscow during the Miss Universe 2013 Pageant. He added he did not see anyone enter Trump’s room at that time.

Trump’s long serving head of personal security Keith Schiller was cross examined by investigators during a four-hour interview, The US ABC News reports. He reportedly said the former Miss Universe Pageant head got an offer to be sent five women in his hotel room.

Schiller said he responded on Trump’s behalf. The billionaire, he said, was not interested. Schiller also said he stood outside his former employer’s hotel room for a time before he went to bed.

He reportedly told investigators that he had no knowledge about the allegations made against Trump related to his 2013 stay in Moscow. Trump is accused of having an encounter with prostitutes at the hotel during the pageant. Federal investigators have not verified the allegations about Trump's activities on the trip.

According to CNN, some sources revealed that the offer to send ladies to Trump’s room was from a Russian who was accompanying a pop star, Emin Agalarov, whose father is a billionaire oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Schiller supposedly denied that the offer came from Agalarov himself.

An attorney for Agalarov has also reacted about the issue. Scott Balber said his client has no knowledge of that ever happening.

Since it was made public in January, Trump has denied the allegations. Trump said at a press conference weeks before taking office that he tells his staff to be very careful because they could end up in the news if they are not. He also said he was well aware there could be cameras in his Russian hotel room.

Former FBI Director Comey has revealed that Trump personally denied to him that he participated in the salacious activities alleged in the dossier. "The preesident returned to the salacious material I had briefed him about on January 6, and, as he had done previously, expressed his disgust for the allegations and strongly denied them," he said.

Comey said Trump maintained that he had not been involved with hookers in Russia during a phone conversation."He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia," CNN quoted him as saying.