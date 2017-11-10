Trump’s ex-bodyguard testifies former Miss Universe head rejected offer of ‘five women’

By on
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a briefing on hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump’s bodyguard has reportedly testified that he turned down an offer of “five women” when in Moscow during the Miss Universe 2013 Pageant. He added he did not see anyone enter Trump’s room at that time.

Trump’s long serving head of personal security Keith Schiller was cross examined by investigators during a four-hour interview, The US ABC News reports. He reportedly said the former Miss Universe Pageant head got an offer to be sent five women in his hotel room.

Schiller said he responded on Trump’s behalf. The billionaire, he said, was not interested. Schiller also said he stood outside his former employer’s hotel room for a time before he went to bed.

He reportedly told investigators that he had no knowledge about the allegations made against Trump related to his 2013 stay in Moscow.  Trump is accused of having an encounter with prostitutes at the hotel during the pageant. Federal investigators have not verified the allegations about Trump's activities on the trip.

According to CNN, some sources revealed that the offer to send ladies to Trump’s room was from a Russian who was accompanying a pop star, Emin Agalarov, whose father is a billionaire oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Schiller supposedly denied that the offer came from Agalarov himself.

An attorney for Agalarov has also reacted about the issue. Scott Balber said his client has no knowledge of that ever happening.

Since it was made public in January, Trump has denied the allegations. Trump said at a press conference weeks before taking office that he tells his staff to be very careful because they could end up in the news if they are not. He also said he was well aware there could be cameras in his Russian hotel room.

Former FBI Director Comey has revealed that Trump personally denied to him that he participated in the salacious activities alleged in the dossier. "The preesident returned to the salacious material I had briefed him about on January 6, and, as he had done previously, expressed his disgust for the allegations and strongly denied them," he said.

Comey said Trump maintained that he had not been involved with hookers in Russia during a phone conversation."He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia," CNN quoted him as saying.

Related
Join the Discussion
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will start with a battle
Portia de Rossi latest woman to accuse Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 9: Michael vs. Kol
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Ivy will test Regina
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
'Outlander' season 3: Young Ian has hero complex
‘Outlander’ season 3: John Bell shares his thoughts
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car