Cannabis retailers share their sustainable practice in production

An employee holds up a pre-fabricated syringe filled up with a bulk of cannabis called dronabinol at the headquarters of herbal medicines manufacturer Bionorica in Neumarkt, Germany February 9, 2018. Reuters/Michaela Rehle

Cannabis is now highly regarded for the various benefits people can gather from the so-called miracle compound, cannabidiol (CBD). As more companies are looking into the research and development of CBD and products based on it, there is a growing concern about whether or not they are able to implement a sustainable method in harvesting the plant.

Denver-based cultivator L’Eagle is one of the United States’ top cultivators of cannabis. The husband and wife duo of Amy and John Andrle have been in the business since 2010. As demands for cannabis and CBD grew, the couple had to make sure that their practice is environmentally safe and sustainable, and they manage to do so with ease.

Amy sat down with Leafly to share their practice that made L’Eagle a Certified Green company by the Denver Department of Public Health.

L’Eagle’s eco-friendly and sustainable practice begins with how it grows the plants. One of the guarantees of the company is that it sells cannabis grown with the help of human labour and preventive techniques when it comes to controlling pests and insects. The company never uses pesticides with toxic chemicals, which Havahart notes are harmful to both humans and the environment.

Aside from selling plants grown on their own property, Amy notes that 80 percent of their products, including edibles and concentrates, are made from the trim of the plant. Through this method, not a single plant of their harvest goes to waste.

Energy efficient production methods

Justin Clapick and Travis Busack from Deschutes Growery have also implemented their own sustainable and energy-efficient way to cultivate the plant at their base of operations in Bend, Oregon.

In an interview with The Bend Bulletin, Clapick revealed that they have managed to develop a system of movable stations partnered with LED lights and monitors to help the plants grow faster and lower expenses for utilities. Like the Andrles, the Deschutes Growery doesn’t use factory-made pesticides or fertilisers. Recycled growing mediums and mites and nematodes as pest controls are what the company use in the cultivation of its plants.

Industry leaders like L’Eagle and Deschutes Growery are responsible developing products that are good for their customers, and for the environment as well.

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Like these two companies, PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) is using eco-friendly methods to meet the growing demands for CBD. The company is geared towards the research and development of hemp-based products in efficient ways.

Its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, for instance, makes CBD products from hemp plants organically grown in Scandinavia. The plants used are non-GMO, so users don’t have to worry about the unwanted effects of chemical pesticides on their body and in the environment.

Without the use of artificial chemicals, Diamond CBD is still able to extract the purest oil from hemp using a process called supercritical CO2 extraction. The process allows the distributor and manufacturer to deliver oils and products with high-concentrates of the naturally occurring CBD compound in the plant.

Because of these companies, the strong demand for the plant and its miracle compound continue to be met without having to compromise the well-being of the environment. With their methods, the growth of the sector is guaranteed, and more people will have access to the benefits of the compound too.

