'Bull' season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Bull gets appointed as guardian

By @JanSSS8 on
Michael Weatherly
Michael Weatherly attends the CBS Television Studios "Summer Soiree" in West Hollywood, California May 19, 2014. Reuters/Phil McCarten

"Bull" TV series, starring Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan and Michael Weatherly as Dr Jason Bull, will have an upcoming episode titled "Home for the Holidays," which will air in the US on Tuesday, Dec. 17. It will feature Bull dealing with a 9-year old kid named Charlotte Kensington, or "Charlie" (Annabelle Wachtel), who originally wants to hire him. 

Spoiler Alert: This article contains additional 'Bull' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about 'Home for the Holidays.'

A CBS press release states that "Bull" season 2, episode 10 will show Bull meeting Charlie, a young girl who wants to hire him so that he can help her divorce her parents. However, a judge will appoint Bull as her temporary guardian instead. Plus, Marissa will find out something disturbing about her boyfriend, Kyle (Gary Wilmes). Mike Smith directed this episode, which was written by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West.

'Home for the Holidays' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), George Zouvelos (actor) will appear as a guest star in this episode. He will be joined by the rest of the "Bull" cast including Jamie Lee Kirchner (Danny James) and Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory).

'Bull' recap: 'Thanksgiving'

The episode before "Home for the Holidays" was "Thanksgiving," which aired on Nov. 21 in the US. It was directed by Leslie Libman and written by Marissa Matteo. It featured Bull's team having a Thanksgiving holiday with their families. However, Bull had to work on a case by himself because he agreed to help a boxer who was being tried for murder.

Plus, Kyle got mugged, that's why his dinner with Marissa was cancelled abruptly. As for Chunk, he celebrated Thanksgiving dinner with his family wherein he also made a major personal decision. 

The guest stars that graced this episode were Guy Fortt (Dennis Lewis), Otis Livingston (Sports Reporter), Lawryn Lacroix (Juror 31), Kaelii Williams (Anna Baker), Jeff Panzarella (Freddy Grimaldi), Carla Duren (Lucy Lewis), Cyrus Farmer (Gregory Berry), Abbi Snee (Grace) and Philip Hoffman (Judge Naumann). Jeanine Serralles (ADA Michelle Rios), Michael C. Williams (Boxing Announcer), Lars Engstrom (Juror 22), Litha Johnson (Mary Lafleur), Gary Wilmes (Kyle Wilkinson), Romy Nordlinger (Gate Attendant), Zoey Martinson (Sabrina), Anthony Bucci (Guy), Charles E. Wallace (Juror 43) and Charles Brice (Bobby Lewis), also appeared on "Thanksgiving."

"Bull" episodes air in Australia on TEN every Sunday at 7:30 pm. It airs on CBS in the US at 9-10 pm ET/PT every Tuesday. Stay tuned for more "Bull" spoilers in the next few weeks. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' Dec. 1 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tom Wlaschiha has a theory
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 9: Dealing with the new baddie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 1 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 spoilers of 'Forasteira'
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 10 'Forasteira' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Bull gets appointed as guardian
'Bull' season 2 episode 10 ‘Home for the Holidays’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car