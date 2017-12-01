'Bull' season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Bull gets appointed as guardian

"Bull" TV series, starring Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan and Michael Weatherly as Dr Jason Bull, will have an upcoming episode titled "Home for the Holidays," which will air in the US on Tuesday, Dec. 17. It will feature Bull dealing with a 9-year old kid named Charlotte Kensington, or "Charlie" (Annabelle Wachtel), who originally wants to hire him.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains additional 'Bull' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about 'Home for the Holidays.'

A CBS press release states that "Bull" season 2, episode 10 will show Bull meeting Charlie, a young girl who wants to hire him so that he can help her divorce her parents. However, a judge will appoint Bull as her temporary guardian instead. Plus, Marissa will find out something disturbing about her boyfriend, Kyle (Gary Wilmes). Mike Smith directed this episode, which was written by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West.

'Home for the Holidays' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), George Zouvelos (actor) will appear as a guest star in this episode. He will be joined by the rest of the "Bull" cast including Jamie Lee Kirchner (Danny James) and Annabelle Attanasio (Cable McCrory).

'Bull' recap: 'Thanksgiving'

The episode before "Home for the Holidays" was "Thanksgiving," which aired on Nov. 21 in the US. It was directed by Leslie Libman and written by Marissa Matteo. It featured Bull's team having a Thanksgiving holiday with their families. However, Bull had to work on a case by himself because he agreed to help a boxer who was being tried for murder.

Plus, Kyle got mugged, that's why his dinner with Marissa was cancelled abruptly. As for Chunk, he celebrated Thanksgiving dinner with his family wherein he also made a major personal decision.

The guest stars that graced this episode were Guy Fortt (Dennis Lewis), Otis Livingston (Sports Reporter), Lawryn Lacroix (Juror 31), Kaelii Williams (Anna Baker), Jeff Panzarella (Freddy Grimaldi), Carla Duren (Lucy Lewis), Cyrus Farmer (Gregory Berry), Abbi Snee (Grace) and Philip Hoffman (Judge Naumann). Jeanine Serralles (ADA Michelle Rios), Michael C. Williams (Boxing Announcer), Lars Engstrom (Juror 22), Litha Johnson (Mary Lafleur), Gary Wilmes (Kyle Wilkinson), Romy Nordlinger (Gate Attendant), Zoey Martinson (Sabrina), Anthony Bucci (Guy), Charles E. Wallace (Juror 43) and Charles Brice (Bobby Lewis), also appeared on "Thanksgiving."

"Bull" episodes air in Australia on TEN every Sunday at 7:30 pm. It airs on CBS in the US at 9-10 pm ET/PT every Tuesday. Stay tuned for more "Bull" spoilers in the next few weeks.