‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 4, episode 20 spoilers, recap: Jake and Rosa compete for their idol’s reverence on ‘The Slaughterhouse’

By @ULB1N on
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 4, episode 20 recap: ‘The Slaughterhouse’
On ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 4 episode 20, Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) compete for their idol’s reverence. Fox/Brooklyn Nine-Nine

On “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season 4 episode 20, Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) compete for their idol’s reverence. Meanwhile, Holt (Andre Braugher) tells Santiago (Melissa Fumero) that it’s okay for her to be mad at him for losing something he borrowed from her on “The Slaughterhouse.”

Spoiler alert: This recap contains plot details about season 4 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The fourth season premiered Sept. 20. The series is available for Australian viewers to watch on SBS every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

Peralta and Diaz mistakenly bust the undercover officers of their idol, Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins (Gina Gershon), who chastises them for wasting three months’ worth of operation. The target, Billy Ocampo (Dutch-Barre Johnson), flees with stolen diamonds. Hawkins tells Diaz and Peralta to drop the case, but they insist on doing it anyway.

Hawkins lets Diaz and Peralta work the case with her, and tells them that a spot is open on her task force. What begins as a joint venture turns into serious competition as Diaz and Peralta go as far as sabotaging each other to gain the lieutenant’s respect. In the end, they capture Ocampo with each other’s help, only to find out that Hawkins is – as Peralta puts it – “dirty.”

Holt, meanwhile, loses the pen he borrowed from Amy. Gina assures the captain that Amy won’t get mad at him for losing her “best friend” because she has too much respect for him. Holt tells Amy to make her feelings known and to tell him off, but he gets disappointed when she fakes it.

The captain returns the gesture and fakes blaming himself for Amy’s repression. It works, as Amy starts getting angry at Holt for his self-blame, although it gets a little overboard when he tells him to shut up.

Jeffords (Terry Crews) asks Boyle’s (Joe Lo Truglio) help regarding Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker). The two best friends have been fighting the whole day because Scully lied about not showing up for their usual Sunday dinner. Jeffords and Boyle attempt some “daddy discipline” on the two, but it doesn’t work and only makes things worse.

Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) interferes and tells Jeffords and Boyle that they’re doing it wrong. Scully and Hitchcock, she says, should not be treated like children or adults, but like animals. Gina then uses dog discipline on the two best friends, and it works, as Scully and Hitchcock apologise to each other right away.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
