Brock Turner’s mugshot appears in a textbook’s definition of rape

By @chelean on
Brock Turner
Former Stanford student Brock Turner who was sentenced to six months in county jail for the sexual assault of an unconscious and intoxicated woman is shown in this Santa Clara County Sheriff's booking photo taken January 18, 2015, and received June 7, 2016. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

Brock Turner, the American student athlete who only served three of his six months’ sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, is now the textbook definition of rape. A university Criminal Justice 101 textbook, “Introduction to Criminal Justice: Systems, Diversity and Change, 2nd edition,” has plastered the Stanford University undergrad’s mugshot next to the definition of “rape.”

The textbook, by Callie Marie Rennison, showed Turner as an example of a rape case involving alcohol and an unconscious person. Washington State University student Hannah Kendall Shuman took a photo of the book’s page last week. (See photo below.) The caption of the photo reads:

“Brock Turner, a Stanford student who raped and assaulted an unconscious female college student behind a dumpster at a fraternity party, was recently released from jail after serving only three months. Some are shocked at how short this sentence is. Others who are more familiar with the way sexual violence has been handled in the criminal justice system are shocked that he was found guilty and served any time at all. What do you think?”

Turner’s inclusion to the textbook has earned praises from social media. As commenters have said, his face has now been immortalised for his crime. His father was infamously quoted in his letter, saying that the prison sentence requested by the prosecutor was a “steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action.” The judge in the case, Aaron Persky, also gave him a lenient sentence of six months in county jail because “a prison sentence would have a severe impact on him.”

The convict was just 20 years old when he was caught sexually assaulting a 22-year-old unconscious woman behind a dumpster near his frat house in January 2015. Two Swedish graduate students, Peter Lars Jonsson and Carl-Fredrik Arndt, chanced upon them while biking around the campus. The two confronted Turner and seized him when Turner fled. The campus police arrested Turner later.

The unnamed victim attended a Turner’s fraternity party earlier in the night. Her sister testified in court that she saw Turner approaching the victim twice but she pulled away when he attempted to kiss her. The victim did not know Turner prior to that night. She regained consciousness in a hospital hours after Turner assaulted her.

Turner blamed alcohol for his behaviour, while his father asked for leniency for him, saying Turner’s future had been effectively ruined by the incident. Persky, a Stanford graduate, decided against the prosecutor’s recommended six-year sentence and instead gave him six months. Turner was released from Santa Clara County jail just after three months on Sep. 2, 2016.

Related
Join the Discussion
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Wonder Woman' plot might tie up with 'Justice League,' photo reveals
‘The 100’ season 5: Marcus changed in the bunker
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 preview video
‘Poldark’ season 4 filming Ross and Dwight Enys scene
'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories
'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories
'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Meet Tom Kirkman's mother-in-law
'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Meet Tom Kirkman's mother-in-law
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car