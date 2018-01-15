Brisbane man Photoshops stepdaughter on porn pics with himself

By @chelean on
A gavel is seen in a hearing room in Panama City April 7, 2016. court judge hammer
A gavel is seen in a hearing room in Panama City April 7, 2016. Reuters/Carlos Jasso

A man in Brisbane has pleaded guilty to Photoshopping his stepdaughter’s face into pornographic photos involving himself. He started manipulating the photos just months after receiving a suspended sentence for touching the girl’s genitals while she slept.

The court heard that the man was arrested in September 2015 after he was caught with about 100 images on hard drives in his luggage. He was returning to Brisbane from a trip to South Africa. He used the Photoshop app to digitally add the girl’s images, which were taken when she was just about 13, onto the bodies of adult women engaged in sexual acts with him. He also digitally manipulated her image to look like she was engaged in bestiality with a dog. The girl was just 16 years old then.

Just months before he Photoshopped the images, the man, who is now 51 years old, was given a suspended sentence for touching his stepdaughter’s genitals while she slept. He claimed he created the images because he was “morally outraged” about the girl’s blossoming sexuality. He also described the photos as “artworks,” denying that there was sexual motivation behind the act.

He had raised her since she was two years old. He said he was outraged when she told him she was becoming sexually active with her boyfriend. Nevertheless, he pleaded guilty to four charges, including possessing or producing child pornography outside Australia, and importing and exporting objectionable goods without approval.

Brisbane District Court Judge Leanne Clare did not believe his claim on Monday. She said he was sexually obsessed with the stepdaughter and that his obsession warranted 12 months in jail.

“On material that I currently have before me, I find your client’s explanation not credible,” she was quoted by the AAP as saying. “Perhaps you were jealous of her interest in other people, but what you did was hardly an act of parental concern.”

The man was sentenced to two years of jail. However, he can be released after 12 months on good behaviour bond.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios coasts to second round with easy win
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Victor Estrella Burgos
2018 Australian Open: Roger Federer plays down favourite tag
NBA Trade News: Warriors view Anthony Davis as long term target
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Different ending
‘Star Wars: Episode 9: Filming to begin in June
‘Outlander’ season 4: Frasers in trouble again
‘American Gods’ season 2 filming yet to begin
'Star Trek Discovery': Four-way love triangle will 'come to a head'
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Shazad Latif on playing a complicated character
'Coronation Street' Jan. 15-19 spoilers: Bethany tells Craig she enjoys lap dancing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 15-19 [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car