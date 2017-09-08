Adelaide mother Lorien Norman escapes jail after assaulting baby daughter with spoon

By @chelean on
evie
Lorien Norman has avoided a jail sentence even after pleading guilty to harming her own daughter, 10-month-old Evie. Facebook/shane.mcmahon.982

An Adelaide mother has avoided a jail term even after pleading guilty to beating her 8-month-old daughter with a spoon. Lorien Norman, 26, apparently even boasted to baby Evie’s father, Shane McMahon, that she would also get custody.

Warning: Disturbing content and photos below. Pictures were taken from McMahon’s Facebook account.

As the court heard, in October 2016, Norman rang 000 and threatened to throw both Evie and herself off the balcony of their flat unit around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they saw Evie’s face had bruises. Both Evie and Norman were taken to the hospital.

When asked by the police, Norman initially lied and told them the baby fell at a play gym a day before. But the paediatrician who treated Evie noted that she sustained the bruises from a physical assault. She had sustained at least eight separate blows to her face and body. Some of the bruises, the doctor concluded, correlated in the size and shape of a spoon seized from Norman’s kitchen, while the others appeared to have had been caused by hits by a hand.

Last week, District Court Judge Jack Costello called Norman’s offending as “far from the most serious of offending of this type.” Norman was facing a maximum of 13 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated causing harm with intent to cause harm.

Nevertheless, Costello noted that Evie did not sustain bony or intracranial injury from the assault and therefore would completely heal. He also considered Norman’s own troubled adolescence and subsequent adult relationships, as well as her diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

“You are clearly remorseful for your actions,” the judge said in handing out the sentence, adding that a jail sentence was clearly warranted in her case. “Having said that, as I also said, the nature and duration of the offending here renders it less serious than many others.”

As she has pleaded guilty to the charge, Norman’s sentencing had also been reduced by 30 percent. Had she not done that, she would have had received two years and six months’ jail, which would be reduced to one year and nine months. Costello instead gave her a non-parole period of 10 months. It has been suspended upon Norman’s entering into a bond of $500. She also has to be in good behaviour and comply with all the conditions of the bond. She will also be under the supervision of a community corrections officer and has been told to complete any counselling, therapy programs or assessments recommended by the officer.

McMahon, Evie’s father, has shared the pictures of his daughter on social media and said Evie was still suffering mentally from the ordeal. “Physically she’s OK, but mentally, it’s too early to tell,” he told news.com.au. “But she’s well aware of what happened. She doesn’t like things near her face and will put her arms up. How will I have a hair dresser go near her face one day?”

evie2 Baby Evie, who was just 8 months old in October 2016, was physically assaulted by her mother, Lorien Norman.  Facebook/shane.mcmahon.982 evie Baby Evie, who was just 8 months old in October 2016, was physically assaulted by her mother, Lorien Norman.  Facebook/shane.mcmahon.982

The father was seething not only by the sentencing, but also by Norman’s callous reaction to her having avoided jail. Days following Norman’s sentence, McMahon said he received text messages from her, seemingly taunting him. She also appeared to be demanding for custody of Evie.

“So, I’m not in jail. What’s your next move?” the messages read. “I’ll send you photos in October. Cute Family photos, of myself, Evie, My Sister, Her partner, and my nephew, [name redacted] :) Even with everone on social media against me; I still made it. And I’ll be having part custody within a year, ” the messages continued.

“I’m disgusted by the outcome,” McMahon told the publication. “I’m not being sexist, but if it was me, I would be in jail. If I did this under the circumstances, I would still be incarcerated. I wouldn’t have a legal leg to stand on, and I wouldn’t expect it either.”

Apart from Evie, McMahon also raises India, his second child with Norman. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Isaiah Thomas on getting traded from Boston: 'It still hurts'
Conor McGregor unlikely to fight again in 2017, says coach
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Meet the writers team
'Coronation Street' Sept. 8 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List has Michelle Obama, not includes Melania
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Rexy and Blue are back
'Game of Thrones' season 7 behind-the-scenes: Building the massive Silence ship
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Filming the big naval battle
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 17 'Werewolves of London' spoilers
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 17 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car