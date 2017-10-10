BREAKING: California wildfires kill 10, destroy around 1,500 homes and businesses

By on
California
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange, California, U.S., October 9, 2017. Reuters/Mike Blake

California was hit by wildfires on Monday, leaving at least 10 dead, forcing evacuations and destroying around 1,500 homes and businesses. The biggest fires burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Fire officials have confirmed that ten people were dead and two were seriously injured in the flames that started Sunday. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection director Ken Pimlott said the flames were burning "at explosive rates" amid 50 mph winds.

ABC News reported that fourteen large fires were burning, spread over a 200-mile region north of San Francisco from Napa in the south to Redding. Fire officials said it was unusual to have so many fires take off at the same time.

Gov Jerry Brown has already declared a state of emergency in Napa, Yuba and Sonoma counties. In general, October has been the most destructive time of year for California wildfires.

Mendocino County Sheriff spokesperson Capt Greg Van Patten said the first known fatality occurred following a Redwood Complex fire in Mendocino County. In a tweet, Cal Fire declared that two people died in the Atlas Fire in Napa County. It also said Napa County is dealing with the biggest fires.

Meanwhile, seven people had died in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said "it's just logical" that more bodies will be found.

In Santa Rosa, the fire destroyed landmark buildings including the Fountaingrove Inn, the Fountaingrove Round Barn and classrooms at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported. A huge part of the town was evacuated.

Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey said at a news conference that his house and family are fine, but his city is not. Vanessa DeGier, spokeswoman for St Joseph Health Santa Rosa Memorial, said over 100 patients were treated at Napa and Sonoma area hospitals."Our hospitals are beginning to see patients with injuries incurred as a result of evacuation,” a statement from St Joseph Health reads, according to CNN.

As to what caused the fires is still unknown, but authorities noted that dry conditions made it easy for the fires to spread. "As of right now, with these conditions, we can't get in front of this fire and do anything about the forward progress," Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann has said, adding that resources from across California were to start arriving in the area later Monday.

Fox News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
One character to cross over in AMC’s ‘Walking Dead’ shows
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 rehearsals begin
‘Vikings’ season 6: Cast have fun while filming
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ early viewing options and more
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Katie keeps Wyatt a secret
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 9-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Sami returns to Salem
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 9-13 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car