BREAKING: California wildfires kill 10, destroy around 1,500 homes and businesses

California was hit by wildfires on Monday, leaving at least 10 dead, forcing evacuations and destroying around 1,500 homes and businesses. The biggest fires burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Fire officials have confirmed that ten people were dead and two were seriously injured in the flames that started Sunday. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection director Ken Pimlott said the flames were burning "at explosive rates" amid 50 mph winds.

ABC News reported that fourteen large fires were burning, spread over a 200-mile region north of San Francisco from Napa in the south to Redding. Fire officials said it was unusual to have so many fires take off at the same time.

Gov Jerry Brown has already declared a state of emergency in Napa, Yuba and Sonoma counties. In general, October has been the most destructive time of year for California wildfires.

Mendocino County Sheriff spokesperson Capt Greg Van Patten said the first known fatality occurred following a Redwood Complex fire in Mendocino County. In a tweet, Cal Fire declared that two people died in the Atlas Fire in Napa County. It also said Napa County is dealing with the biggest fires.

Meanwhile, seven people had died in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said "it's just logical" that more bodies will be found.

In Santa Rosa, the fire destroyed landmark buildings including the Fountaingrove Inn, the Fountaingrove Round Barn and classrooms at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported. A huge part of the town was evacuated.

Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey said at a news conference that his house and family are fine, but his city is not. Vanessa DeGier, spokeswoman for St Joseph Health Santa Rosa Memorial, said over 100 patients were treated at Napa and Sonoma area hospitals."Our hospitals are beginning to see patients with injuries incurred as a result of evacuation,” a statement from St Joseph Health reads, according to CNN.

As to what caused the fires is still unknown, but authorities noted that dry conditions made it easy for the fires to spread. "As of right now, with these conditions, we can't get in front of this fire and do anything about the forward progress," Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann has said, adding that resources from across California were to start arriving in the area later Monday.

