London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower

By @chelean on
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017.
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. Reuters/Toby Melville

West London is currently battling fire after a high-rise tower block in the area is consumed by flames. More than 200 firefighters are currently trying to snuff out the blaze engulfing the 27-storey Grenfell Tower on Latimer Road in North Kensington.

Forty fire engines were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Wednesday local time (10 a.m. AEST). More than 200 people live in the 120-home building, and it is feared that some of them might be trapped inside although it is unclear how many.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire,” assistant commissioner Dan Daly said. “This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it is a “major incident.” The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Photographs from the scene show huge flames eating most of the block while lights are on in many windows. According to witnesses, there were shouts for help coming from people inside the tower. A number of people have already been rescued and are getting treatment for a range of injuries.

More information to follow…

