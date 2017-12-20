Boxing Day in Australia 2017: Online spending tipped to reach $290M

By on
Boxing Day
One of the pictures for Boxing Day Australia. Factfile/10factsaboutboxingday

Boxing Day 2017 is expected to see an increase of 45 percent as Amazon Australia records orders this Christmas time. Paying through cards is tipped to be the number one payment method at Boxing Day online sales this year.

Australia’s Boxing Day, the counterpart of Black Friday in the United States could see an increase this year, and the arrival of Amazon might have something to do with the jump. Leading data and analytics company GlobalData has released the findings of its latest consumer payments survey, which had found that online spending on Australia’s largest annual sales day could be up to $290m. The aforementioned amount is three times more compared to average online sales on any other day.

GlobalData’s Arnie Cho said it would be interesting to see how well Amazon’s Australian arm will contend for its share of Boxing Day 2017 sales in its first in Down Under. And for these transactions to be completed, various methods of payment would be used.

Preferred payment methods

Australian shoppers’ preferred payment method remains to be payment cards. Cho said it is estimated that more than 40 percent of Boxing Day 2017 online sales will be transacted through cards, which is still the favourite payment mode for e-commerce transactions in Australia.

And there are other alternative payment methods too. Other modes of payment have gained acceptance on the back of increasing consumer demand for more convenient methods of conducting transactions.

This need was felt by National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac. These major banks in Australia have announced a partnership to come up with their own mobile wallet called Beem.

“With retailers integrating their loyalty programs with mobile wallets, digital wallets are likely to continue to gain market share,” Cho, a payments division senior analyst, said. He added PayPal could capture up to one fifth of Boxing Day 2017 online payment transactions.

Apple Pay, on the other hand, is expected to gain a relatively small share. Cho said the only huge player in Australia that is now working with Apple Pay is ANZ, which could hamper Apple Pay’s chances of making inroads Boxing Day Sales 2017.

As for technologies and devices to be used for shopping online this Boxing day, the preferred channels will be desktops and laptops. However, the number of Aussie shoppers using their computers to shop is expected to drop as more people are using their mobile devices.

Fox Business/YouTube
 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: Australia on the verge of series victory
Teenager Alex De Minaur secures Australian Open berth
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 ‘bigger than it’s ever been’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sketches and production design of the finale
'Coronation Street' Dec. 18 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Musical score for the New World
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22: Katie surprises Wyatt
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22 [VIDEOS]
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Trailer breakdown by the director
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Nothing from second half yet
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car