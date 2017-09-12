'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Bill punches Liam

Scott Clifton and Don Diamont
Actor Scott Clifton poses with his "The Bold and the Beautiful" co-star Don Diamont. cliftoncam/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Karla Mosley (Maya), Jacob Young (Rick), Courtney Hope (Sally), Reign Edwards (Nicole), Rome Flynn (Zende) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes for the second week of September. Some of the scenes to watch out for include Bill punching Liam and Sally's good news for the Spectra team.

Spoiler alert! This update contains more 'The Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017 for the week of Sept. 11. Read on to learn more.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' episodes from Sept. 11-15 (Monday to Friday) on Foxtel Arena and CBS

According to Soaps.sheknows, the episode on Monday will show Liam making a stunning move that Bill won't anticipate. Meanwhile, Steffy will visit Katie but she'll be surprised to see Wyatt there and interrupt their secret liaison. On Tuesday, Bill will punch Liam after his son's unexpected disloyalty. Meanwhile, Brooke will try to piece together the reason behind Bill's shocking announcement.

Ridge thinks about Brooke

On Wednesday, Ridge will realise how much he misses Brooke. He will notice it after hearing the news about Bill and Spencer Publications from Brooke herself. As for Sally, she'll receive both good and bad news. Thursday's episode will show Sally sharing her good news with the Spectra team. Elsewhere, Bill will realise something after a bad memory. On Friday, Bill will finally confide a portion of the truth to Brooke. Plus, Steffy will talk separately to Bill and Liam about their relationship. She'll be concerned about them and try her best to patch things up between the father and son. 

More drama on 'B&B'

Thomas (Pierson Fodé) will tell Sally that he plans to stay in New York for good. Brooke will also be shocked when she hears the truth about Bill. As for Sheila, she'll talk to Charlie (Dick Christie) about helping her in her plan to rid Eric (John McCook) of Quinn.

'Bold and Beautiful' recap

The feud between Bill and Liam continued from last week, when the latter confronted the former about his unscrupulous business decisions. Aside from that storyline, there's also the one about Maya and Nicole's disagreement over Zende. Plus, CJ finally made a decision on what to do about the Spectra building. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air during weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on weekdays in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more "B&B" spoilers in the next few weeks. Watch the "B&B" video below from the soap opera's official Facebook page.

