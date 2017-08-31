'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Aug. 31 to Sept. 1

Actors Rome Flynn, Reign Edwards, Don Diamont, Katerine Kelly Lang, Pierson Fode, Courtney Hope, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Darin Brooks and Heather Tom arrive to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the TV series " The Bold And The Beautiful " at the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, June 18, 2017.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Pierson Fodé (Thomas), Courtney Hope (Sally), Scott Clifton (Liam), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Don Diamont (Bill) and Rena Sofer (Quinn), will be featured in the episodes of the long-running soap opera for the fifth week of August. The scenes that they will be part of include the return of Thomas in Los Angeles, Liam's confrontation with Bill and Sally's desire to resurrect Spectra Fashions.

Spoiler alert! This update contains 'The Bold and Beautiful' spoilers for the week of Aug. 28. Read on to learn more about it.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' episodes from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 (Thursday and Friday) on Foxtel Arena and CBS

TV Guide reports that the "B&B" episode on Thursday will show a surprise visit from Thomas. He'll go to Sally's hospital bedside. Meanwhile, Liam and Steffy will have a difficult time keeping Bill's secret from the rest of the family. Friday's episode will show Sally and the rest of the Spectra gang trying to convince Thomas to stay in LA and help resurrect Spectra Fashions. Elsewhere, Liam will struggle with his choices. He doesn't know if he should risk losing his relationship with his dad by revealing key information that could ruin him. However, he also feels guilty about keeping what he knows from the rest of his loved ones.

'Bold and Beautiful' recaps

The episode on Monday showed Bill basking in the glory of his successful scheme. He also envisioned the skyscraper that he plans to build. As for the Spectra team, they watched in horror as their building burned. Meanwhile, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Quinn will have another row because of a secret that the former has been keeping from the latter. Sheila vowed that she'll take Quinn down.

Sally ends up in a hospital

Tuesday's episode featured Sally in a hospital room. She felt devastated about the state of her company and how it literally went up in flames. As for the ongoing Sheila and Quinn battle, Eric (John McCook) had no choice but to play the referee before announcing who has won between the two.

Liam and Bill's heated confrontation

On Wednesday, Bill and Liam had a heated argument. Liam also realised how far his dad went to get his way in business. Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) provided a voice of reason for Quinn and Eric regarding the true motives of Sheila.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays. The soap opera also airs on weekdays in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more "B&B" spoilers in the coming weeks.

