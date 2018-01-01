'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Liam storms off

Scott Clifton, from "The Bold and the Beautiful," accepts his outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013.

Scott Clifton, from "The Bold and the Beautiful," accepts his outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, including Scott Clifton (Liam), Don Diamont (Bill), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Heather Tom (Katie), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Karla Mosley (Maya) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), will be featured in the soap's episodes this week. It will show Liam storming off and walking out on Steffy after discovering that she betrayed him with his dad.

Spoiler alert! This article has 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn more.

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Monday, an old episode of the soap will be aired in its time slot on CBS for New Year's Day 2018. From Tuesday onwards, the normal schedule of the show will resume. Tuesday's episode will show Liam asking Steffy about the paternity test she took and why she had to take one in the first place. As for Carter, he'll admit something to Maya. He'll tell her that he still has feelings for her.

Steffy and Bill's secret is revealed

On Wednesday, Wyatt will ask Bill about Steffy's pregnancy. Plus, Bill and Steffy's betrayal will be revealed. Thursday's "B&B" episode will show Liam and Bill's confrontation scene. As for Steffy, she'll try to cope with the pain of losing Liam after he storms off and walks out on her. Thankfully, Katie will offer her shoulder to comfort her in this difficult time. Friday's episode will feature Steffy opening up to Katie. However, she'll also ask her to keep it a secret. Plus, Liam will tell Bill that he'll pay for what he did.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' recap

Last week, Steffy discovered the results of her Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test and found out who the real father of her baby is. Meanwhile, Bill talked about his night with Steffy to Justin (Aaron D. Spears). As for Katie, she answered the door in her lingerie, thinking that it was Wyatt that she'll see. However, she was surprised to see Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) instead.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air regularly during weekdays on Foxtel Arena in Australia. In the US, it airs on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and "B&B" spoilers for the New Year 2018 featuring your favourite soap characters.

Watch the 'Bold and Beautiful' video below from the official Facebook page of the show: