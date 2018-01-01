'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Liam storms off

By @JanSSS8 on
Scott Clifton RTX10QH5
Scott Clifton, from "The Bold and the Beautiful," accepts his outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, including Scott Clifton (Liam), Don Diamont (Bill), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Heather Tom (Katie), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Karla Mosley (Maya) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), will be featured in the soap's episodes this week. It will show Liam storming off and walking out on Steffy after discovering that she betrayed him with his dad.

Spoiler alert! This article has 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn more.

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Monday, an old episode of the soap will be aired in its time slot on CBS for New Year's Day 2018. From Tuesday onwards, the normal schedule of the show will resume. Tuesday's episode will show Liam asking Steffy about the paternity test she took and why she had to take one in the first place. As for Carter, he'll admit something to Maya. He'll tell her that he still has feelings for her.

Steffy and Bill's secret is revealed

On Wednesday, Wyatt will ask Bill about Steffy's pregnancy. Plus, Bill and Steffy's betrayal will be revealed. Thursday's "B&B" episode will show Liam and Bill's confrontation scene. As for Steffy, she'll try to cope with the pain of losing Liam after he storms off and walks out on her. Thankfully, Katie will offer her shoulder to comfort her in this difficult time. Friday's episode will feature Steffy opening up to Katie. However, she'll also ask her to keep it a secret. Plus, Liam will tell Bill that he'll pay for what he did. 

'The Bold and the Beautiful' recap

Last week, Steffy discovered the results of her Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test and found out who the real father of her baby is. Meanwhile, Bill talked about his night with Steffy to Justin (Aaron D. Spears). As for Katie, she answered the door in her lingerie, thinking that it was Wyatt that she'll see. However, she was surprised to see Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) instead.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air regularly during weekdays on Foxtel Arena in Australia. In the US, it airs on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and "B&B" spoilers for the New Year 2018 featuring your favourite soap characters.

Watch the 'Bold and Beautiful' video below from the official Facebook page of the show:

Related
Join the Discussion
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Warriors star Draymond Green ejected for second time in the season
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball to skip 2-game road trip
Chris Paul now eligible to sign extension with Rockets
Ash Barty viewed as Australia's great Grand Slam hope
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Coronation Street' spoilers for New Year 2018 [VIDEO]
‘Black Lightning’ synopsis released
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New movie still released online
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: People that Arya may kill
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Scott asks forgiveness
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 2-5 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Liam storms off
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 2-5 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car