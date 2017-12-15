'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 15: Ridge proposes to Brooke

"The Bold and the Beautiful" actress Katherine Kelly Lang poses for a photo with her co-star Thorsten Kaye while shooting in Australia.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Scott Clifton (Liam), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Rena Sofer (Quinn) and Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), will be featured in the soap's episode on Friday. It will show Ridge proposing to Brooke.

According to TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows, Ridge will propose marriage to Brooke on Friday's B&B episode. Meanwhile, Thorne will confront Quinn about her affair with Ridge. In turn, Quinn will defend herself as well as her previous behaviour with Ridge, to Thorne. Liam will also feel grateful in this episode. As for Thorne, he'll say that Brooke deserves better. Plus, Ridge will talk to Steffy and ask for her blessing before proposing to Brooke. Click here to see some photos from CBS.

Additional B&B spoilers

Ridge will rub it in to Bill that he and Brooke are engaged. Elsewhere,Thorne will alsk Rick's (Jacob Young) help to finally push Ridge out of Forrester Creations.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2017 recaps of this week's episodes

Monday's B&B episode showed Thorne kissing Brooke. Meanwhile, Brooke wondered why Thorne and Ridge can't get along and she even tried to keep the peace between the brothers. As for Steffy, she was racked by guilt. On Tuesday, Nicole (Reign Edwards) caught Brooke and Thorne's intimate moment. She told Maya (Karla Mosley) about it. He admitted to having feelings for Brooke before kissing her.

Wednesday's episode of B&B featured Steffy finding out that Ridge plans to propose to Brooke. She also discovered that Ridge asked Quinn to make an engagement ring for Brooke. Meanwhile, Liam empathised with Bill (Don Diamont). As for Bill, he concealed his true feelings for Steffy when Liam talked about starting anew with her.

These episodes follow the scenes from last week which include Quinn accidentally revealing that Steffy stayed at the guesthouse the night that she and Liam had a fight. Plus, Thorne confronted Ridge about betraying Brooke. He also appealed to Brooke. Elsewhere, Quinn felt afraid that her actions messed up an already fragile situation. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) also had a very important conversation with Liam. Plus, Bill and Steffy had a heart-to-heart talk wherein he cheered her up because she's feeling sad and guilty lately.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on Foxtel Arena every weekdays in Australia. It also airs in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers and updates this Christmas season.