'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 15: Ridge proposes to Brooke

By @JanSSS8 on
Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye
"The Bold and the Beautiful" actress Katherine Kelly Lang poses for a photo with her co-star Thorsten Kaye while shooting in Australia. katherinekellylang/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Scott Clifton (Liam), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Rena Sofer (Quinn) and Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), will be featured in the soap's episode on Friday. It will show Ridge proposing to Brooke. 

Spoiler alert! This update contains 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about it.

According to TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows, Ridge will propose marriage to Brooke on Friday's B&B episode. Meanwhile, Thorne will confront Quinn about her affair with Ridge. In turn, Quinn will defend herself as well as her previous behaviour with Ridge, to Thorne. Liam will also feel grateful in this episode. As for Thorne, he'll say that Brooke deserves better. Plus, Ridge will talk to Steffy and ask for her blessing before proposing to Brooke. Click here to see some photos from CBS.

Additional B&B spoilers

Ridge will rub it in to Bill that he and Brooke are engaged. Elsewhere,Thorne will alsk Rick's (Jacob Young) help to finally push Ridge out of Forrester Creations. 

'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2017 recaps of this week's episodes

Monday's B&B episode showed Thorne kissing Brooke. Meanwhile, Brooke wondered why Thorne and Ridge can't get along and she even tried to keep the peace between the brothers. As for Steffy, she was racked by guilt. On Tuesday, Nicole (Reign Edwards) caught Brooke and Thorne's intimate moment. She told Maya (Karla Mosley) about it. He admitted to having feelings for Brooke before kissing her. 

Wednesday's episode of B&B featured Steffy finding out that Ridge plans to propose to Brooke. She also discovered that Ridge asked Quinn to make an engagement ring for Brooke. Meanwhile, Liam empathised with Bill (Don Diamont). As for Bill, he concealed his true feelings for Steffy when Liam talked about starting anew with her. 

These episodes follow the scenes from last week which include Quinn accidentally revealing that Steffy stayed at the guesthouse the night that she and Liam had a fight. Plus, Thorne confronted Ridge about betraying Brooke. He also appealed to Brooke. Elsewhere, Quinn felt afraid that her actions messed up an already fragile situation. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) also had a very important conversation with Liam. Plus, Bill and Steffy had a heart-to-heart talk wherein he cheered her up because she's feeling sad and guilty lately. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on Foxtel Arena every weekdays in Australia. It also airs in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers and updates this Christmas season.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Lleyton Hewitt comes out of retirement for 2018 Australian Open
Lleyton Hewitt comes out of retirement for 2018 Australian Open
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Theories about Carl making it
‘Outlander’ season 3: Changes from ‘Voyager’
'Coronation Street' Dec. 15 spoilers
‘Victoria’ season 2: Preview video with all new characters
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 15: Ridge proposes to Brooke
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 15 spoilers
'Winds of Winter' theory: The fate of Dorne
‘Winds of Winter’: Targaryen heirs and the support from Dorne
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car