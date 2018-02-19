'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 19-23: Thorne kisses Katie

Actor Ingo Rademacher poses as he arrives at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, California May 3, 2013. Rademacher currently portrays the character of Thorne Forrester in the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Actor Ingo Rademacher poses as he arrives at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles, California May 3, 2013. Rademacher currently portrays the character of Thorne Forrester in the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." Reuters/Fred Prouser

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), Heather Tom (Katie), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Courtney Hope (Sally), will be in the spotlight for the episodes of B&B this week. Some of the scenes they are part of include Thorne making a move on Katie and Wyatt telling Katie that he doesn't want things to be over between them.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new B&B episodes from Monday to Friday.

CBS reports that on Monday, Ridge will offer Thorne a meaningful heirloom as a way to bring peace between them. As for Thorne, he will move in for a passionate kiss with Katie. On Tuesday, Steffy will talk to Ridge and lean on him for support during this difficult time in her life. As for Hope, she will have a new partner when she lays out her plan of relaunching Forrester Creations' Hope for the Future line.

Liam talks to Hope about the future

Wednesday's episode of the long-running CBS soap will show Liam talking to Hope about his happiness regarding his unborn child with Steffy. He will also suggest something to her that will greatly affect their future. Meanwhile, Wyatt will give Bill some bad news after his heart-to-heart talk with Liam.

Katie and Wyatt realise they still have feelings for each other

On Thursday, Steffy will explain to a furious Ridge that what happened between her and Bill was consensual. As for Quinn, she will do her best to comfort Wyatt after learning about his current status with Katie. Friday's episode will feature Wyatt and Katie finally realising how strong their feelings are for each other. Wyatt will tell her that he doesn't want to end things between them. Plus, Sally will storm into Spencer Publications and confront Bill about going back on Liam's promise. Click here to see pictures from the CBS website of some of the scenes mentioned above.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps

Last week, Hope talked to Liam and offered her shoulder to him for comfort. She also talked to Steffy about Liam. Meanwhile, Steffy gave Liam a gift. Elsewhere, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge celebrated Valentine's Day 2018 as a newly married couple. As for Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young), they spent time together in the steam room and things quickly heated up there.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air Mondays to Fridays on Foxtel Arena in Australia. In the US, it airs weekdays on CBS. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers.

