Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'

By on
Handcuff
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 17, 2016. Reuters/Rodi Said

The attorney for Charnesia Corley, who was involved in a roadside strip search by Texas police, has released a dashcam video. The clip claims to show sheriff's deputies examining Corley naked for 11 minutes on the side of a road. Corley was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign.

“When you stick your fingers in somebody without their effective consent, that’s rape in any state that I know of,” Corley’s attorney Sam Cammack said. Corley’s legal representative released the video after a grand jury cleared off Harris County deputies Ronaldine Pierre and William Strong.

Body cavity search

Sheriff's deputies reportedly said they smelled marijuana on Corley, so they conducted a body search. A female officer reportedly examined her using a flashlight in the parking lot of a Texaco garage in Houston.

The footage stems from a traffic stop in June 2005. Corley was a 20-year-old college student at the time. She was charged with resisting arrest and misdemeanour possession of marijuana. The Harris County district attorney’s office dropped the charges.

Deputies did not find marijuana in Corley’s car, Cammack told BuzzFeed News. They then instructed Corley to remove her pants for a body-cavity search, a 2016 lawsuit filed against Harris County states. The lawsuit claims Corley’s constitutional rights were violated.

The lawsuit further states that deputies forcibly threw Corley to the ground when she protested against being searched. They reportedly pinned her down with legs spread apart and warned they would break her legs. With no consent, deputies penetrated Corley’s private body part in a purported search for marijuana, the federal lawsuit alleges.

In 2015, Corley told CNN that her pants were pulled down and that she was told to bend over. She said she “kind of hesitated” and bent over, then a female officer proceeded to stick her fingers in her body.

In the video, she is made to stand while two officers look inside her car. A deputy was heard saying, "Oh, we are going to find something, even if we have to put our hands on her." The alleged “rape by cop” is not shown in the video because Corley is partially blocked by a car door, but it shows her on the ground for about 11 minutes.

Cammack wants the case to be handled by an independent prosecutor. A federal civil rights trial is set for January. For other news, watch the video below.

Channels Television/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Aug. 16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Heida Reed and others join ‘Poldark’ season 4 read through
Female pro road racer dies while filming ‘Deadpool 2’
Paris Hilton: Women accusing ‘charming’ Trump of sex assault only want fame
3 fast facts about 'Queen of the South' season 2 episode 11
'Queen of the South' 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car