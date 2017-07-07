Video shows bride killed in helicopter crash on her way to the wedding

By @chelean on
A wedding dress is displayed during a group wedding ceremony hosted by the French Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo May 11, 2010.
A wedding dress is displayed during a group wedding ceremony hosted by the French Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo May 11, 2010. Reuters/Aly Song

A video has been released showing the last moments of a Brazilian bride before she succumbed to her death in a helicopter crash. Rosemere do Nascimento Silva was on her way to her wedding in Sao Lourenco da Serra in Sao Paulo when her helicopter ride crashed just kilometres from the venue in December 2016.

The video, filmed by the pregnant photographer who was also in the helicopter, was released as part of the subsequent investigation and published by local news G1 Official. (Watch video below.)

In the 9-minute footage, Silva is seen laughing and holding hands with her brother, Silvano Nascimento da Silva, in the back of the helicopter cockpit as they fly through what appeared to be thick clouds. Photographer Nayla Cristina Neves Lousada sits beside the pilot in the front.

They encounter mild turbulence throughout the flight. The photographer pans to the pilot’s hands as the latter tries to steady the helicopter. At 7:00 mark of the video, the turbulence appears to worsen and the alarms go off. The bride and her brother panic while the pilot is heard telling them to calm down. The camera continues to capture the shaky scene as the helicopter swivels down. The last image captured is of the ground while the pilot and the three passengers appear to be unmoving. There were zero survivors.

Udirley Damasceno, Silva’s groom who was waiting at the altar, was unaware of her plan to arrive by air, and therefore did not know of the tragedy that had befallen Silva a mile away from the wedding venue. He was reportedly notified later by the pastor.

“All brides have a dream and hers was to arrive by helicopter to their wedding without anyone knowing,” wedding planner Carlos Eduardo Battist told Brazilian outlet Globe (via NY Post). Only six out of the 300 guests knew of the bride’s planned helicopter arrival.

Investigators are studying the footage, hoping that the video would reveal clues why the helicopter crashed. They also looking for possible errors made by pilot Peterson Pinheiro before the crash, Aeronautics Reserve Colonel Luis Lupoli said.

G1 – OFICIAL/YouTube

