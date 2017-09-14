Biracial boy is allegedly a victim of near-hanging because of his race

Teenagers in New Hampshire has reportedly taunted a biracial boy, 8, and pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck. His family alleges the incident was racially motivated.

Lorrie Slattery, the boy’s grandmother, told the Valley News the child was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck. No adults were reportedly around during the time of the near-hanging, so what happened on August 28 has largely been drawn from the grandmother’s account provided to her by the child and his 11-year-old sister. The boy’s uncle posted a Facebook photo of the boy’s neck, swollen and scarred, on the same day.

In a statement, the Claremont Police Department has confirmed that the boy was treated and released from a hospital for injuries obtained during “this incident.” Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said his department is investigating an August 28 incident, but refused to comment or provide details about the case of the 8-year-old boy as state law, he said, prohibits him from discussing specifics.

Chase assured that his department always viewed the allegations as important, and that bias-related crimes are always reviewed “to the fullest extent of the law.” He added a charging decision will be made “in the very near future.”

On Tuesday, some people gathered at a city park to express their support for the family of the boy. People from throughout New England prayed, sang, and talked about how to combat institutional racism in their community for more than an hour. Rebecca MacKenzie, a Claremont resident who helped organise the event, said they have gathered to recognise that there is a mountain of work to do to deal with racism in the community and virtually every community in America.

City Manager Ryan McNutt wrote in a statement that his city “does not condone racism in any form.” He explained that the August 28 incident involved minors and NH law restricts what can be said. “Social media does not face the same restrictions, nor does it have to report accurately,” he added.

Boston-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice executive director Iván Espinoza-Madrigal called the incident “concerning.” He argued that it should be treated by the police as a hate crime. “We are urging the Claremont Police Department to conduct a robust and transparent public investigation that will hold the responsible racist parties accountable for attacking and injuring a child based on his race,” Espinoza-Madrigal said, according to bostonglobe.com.

The New York Times/YouTube