Biracial boy is allegedly a victim of near-hanging because of his race

By on
Fog surrounds a playground at a public park in Parla, south of Madrid, January 15, 2014.
Fog surrounds a playground at a public park in Parla, south of Madrid, January 15, 2014. Reuters/Susana Vera

Teenagers in New Hampshire has reportedly taunted a biracial boy, 8, and pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck. His family alleges the incident was racially motivated.

Lorrie Slattery, the boy’s grandmother, told the Valley News the child was treated at a hospital for cuts to his neck. No adults were reportedly around during the time of the near-hanging, so what happened on August 28 has largely been drawn from the grandmother’s account provided to her by the child and his 11-year-old sister. The boy’s uncle posted a Facebook photo of the boy’s neck, swollen and scarred, on the same day.

In a statement, the Claremont Police Department has confirmed that the boy was treated and released from a hospital for injuries obtained during “this incident.” Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said his department is investigating an August 28 incident, but refused to comment or provide details about the case of the 8-year-old boy as state law, he said, prohibits him from discussing specifics.

Chase assured that his department always viewed the allegations as important, and that bias-related crimes are always reviewed “to the fullest extent of the law.” He added a charging decision will be made “in the very near future.”

On Tuesday, some people gathered at a city park to express their support for the family of the boy. People from throughout New England prayed, sang, and talked about how to combat institutional racism in their community for more than an hour. Rebecca MacKenzie, a Claremont resident who helped organise the event, said they have gathered to recognise that there is a mountain of work to do to deal with racism in the community and virtually every community in America.

City Manager Ryan McNutt wrote in a statement that his city “does not condone racism in any form.” He explained that the August 28 incident involved minors and NH law restricts what can be said. “Social media does not face the same restrictions, nor does it have to report accurately,” he added.

Boston-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice executive director Iván Espinoza-Madrigal called the incident “concerning.” He argued that it should be treated by the police as a hate crime. “We are urging the Claremont Police Department to conduct a robust and transparent public investigation that will hold the responsible racist parties accountable for attacking and injuring a child based on his race,” Espinoza-Madrigal said, according to bostonglobe.com.

The New York Times/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Meet Tom Kirkman's mother-in-law
'Wonder Woman' plot might tie up with 'Justice League,' photo reveals
‘The 100’ season 5: Marcus changed in the bunker
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 preview video
'Riverdale' season 2 hints at crumbling Betty, Jughead story; Archie, Veronica not safe either
'Riverdale' season 2 hints at crumbling Betty, Jughead story; Archie, Veronica not safe either
'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories
'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car