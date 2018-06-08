'Billions' season 3 episode 12: 'The end game is coming'

Billions
A poster of 'Billions' TV series. Billions/ Facebook

This week it’s the “Billions” season 3 finale episode, and all the storylines will reach a crescendo. A preview video of episode 12 released online shows how Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti), Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), and the others will face their biggest challenge yet.

Chuck has already set things in motion to get his boss Waylon ‘Jock’ Jeffcoat (Clancy Brown) fired. A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Alvin Eptein (Brian Stokes Mitchell) signing a document about launching an investigation, just as Chuck had suggested in the previous episode.

The investigation is not against Jeffcoat directly, but it will be aimed at someone close to him, forcing him to take measures to block the investigation. The preview video shows Jeffcoat meeting with Chuck, and he appears to be requesting this very thing.

Chuck is the mastermind behind the investigation, but he will act his part in the meeting and demand a favour in return from Jeffocat. This may be a tactic to make it seem like he is onboard and doing this in his self-interest. Things may not work out the way they should for Jeffcoat, as the character is seen pretty mad in the preview.

While Chuck may get to celebrate a victory, he doesn’t know that he is the target of another investigation. FBI agent Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) has found something he can use, and he will talk to Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) about it.

Kate may be in a dilemma about the investigation and may even try and stop Bryan. Chuck on the other hand may find out about the investigation. “If the end game is coming...I say bring it on,” Chuck’s father says in the preview.

Meanwhile, Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich) will be back in the next episode. Axe is going to have a big problem, which may related to Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), and Grigor will offer help to make this problem go away.

Credit: Billions/Facebook

Credit: Billions/ YouTube


