'Billions' season 3 episode 11: Jeffcoat makes his move

Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) has only begun his investigation, and Waylon ‘Jock’ Jeffcoat (Clancy Brown) already knows he may be the target. A preview video of “Billions” season 3 episode 11 shows Jeffcoat making his first move to protect himself.

A promo of the next episode [see below] shows that Chuck knows it’s now a fight till death. In a dinner meeting with Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) he points out that they will now have to take the case to its logical conclusion, or Jeffcoat will come after them for investigating him.

Jeffcoat will make his first move in the next episode by approaching the FBI. He wants the FBI to track all the online activity of people he suspects, which may be the members of Chuck’s team. Such an action may not be entirely legal, but Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore), who knows the case is related to his former boss, and is eager to assist no matter the cost.

Bryan may still remember the humiliating exit from his former job, with Chuck publicly giving him a tongue-lashing before firing him. The previous episode teased how he still has a keen interest in matters related to Chuck, and he may try again to bring him down.

Meanwhile, there are troubles at Axe Capital that Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) needs to solve. The preview video shows him having an argument with Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon).

Taylor will have to prove her worth to the firm in the next episode. Bobby has a clear message, if Taylor stops performing she will be replaced. Bobby will also be under pressure to perform, as his lawyer Orrin Bach (Glenn Fleshler) asks him to finish his battles completely before calling it a win.

This is the penultimate episode of the season, which means that it may set the stage for something dramatic and shocking to unfold in the finale.

Credit: Billions/ YouTube