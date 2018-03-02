'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 17 'The Athenaeum Allocation' spoilers

The Big Bang Theory cast RTSW6I3
The cast and crew of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for Favorite Network TV Comedy at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"The Big Bang Theory" (TBBT) starring Jim Parsons (Dr Sheldon Cooper), Mayim Bialik (Dr Amy Farrah Fowler), Johnny Galecki (Dr Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), will be featured in the sitcom's upcoming episode titled "The Athenaeum Allocation." It will air on March 8 in the US. The upcoming TBBT episode will show Amy and Sheldon still going through with their wedding plans. Unfortunately, Barry Kripke's (John Ross Bowie) appearance will cause a snag in their plans.  

Spoiler alert: This update has more 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Athenaeum Allocation.'

A CBS press release states that "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 17 will feature Barry Kripke who will make things worse for Sheldon and Amy's wedding preparation. Meanwhile, Leonard will do everything in his power to secure the perfect wedding venue for the couple. As for Howard and Bernadette, they will have a long discussion on who should stay at home with their children and who should go back to work. 

'The Athenaeum Allocation' cast and crew

Mark Cendrowski directed "The Athenaeum Allocation." Maria Ferrari, Eric Kaplan and Dave Goetsch wrote the teleplay, while Steve Holland, Tara Hernandez  and Steven Molaro wrote the story. Aside from Bowie, the other guest stars that will appear in this episode are Caleb Pierce (Jess) and Rachna Khatau (Kathleen). The rest of "The Big Bang Theory" cast members including Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), will also be seen alongside them. 

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes: 'The Neonatal Nomenclature'

The episode prior to "The Athenaeum Allocation" was "The Neonatal Nomenclature." It aired on CBS on Thursday. It featured Bernadette giving birth to a son named Neil Michael Wolowitz. However, it didn't happen without some drama, including her friends trying to initiate her labour because her due date already arrived and she hasn't given birth yet. Meanwhile, Howard and Amy worked together at the college. She accidentally told Howard that Bernadette already decided on what name she's giving the baby. Gay Linvill directed this episode. Adam Faberman, Steve Holland and Tara Hernandez wrote the teleplay, while Anthony Del Broccolo, Maria Ferrari and Eric Kaplan wrote the story. 

"The Big Bang Theory" airs on Tuesdays after "The Block" in Australia's Channel Nine. It airs in the US on CBS every Thursday from 8-8:30 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more TBBT spoilers and updates from the hit sitcom. 

