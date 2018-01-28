'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 15 'The Novelization Correlation' spoilers

"The Big Bang Theory" (TBBT) cast, including Mayim Bialik (Dr Amy Farrah Fowler), Jim Parsons (Dr Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) and Johnny Galecki (Dr Leonard Hofstadter), will be featured in the comedy's upcoming episode titled "The Novelization Correlation." It will air in the US on Feb. 1. The new episode of the CBS sitcom will show Wil Wheaton appearing again as himself. He will offer Amy a role in one of his shows after Sheldon petitions him to be in it.

Spoiler alert: This update has more 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Novelization Correlation.'

A CBS press release states that "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 15 will show Sheldon petitioning Wil Wheaton to become part of the new "Professor Proton" show. However, Wheaton will offer Amy a role in it, much to Sheldon's surprise. As for Leonard, he will ask his friends for feedback on his novel. Unfortunately, he will put himself in an awkward position because of it. Plus, Penny will even get mad at him because she thinks that Leonard's female protagonist is based on her. Mark Cendrowski directed this episode. The story was written by Adam Faberman, Steve Holland and Andy Gordon. As for the teleplay, Maria Ferrari, Jeremy Howe and Eric Kaplan wrote it.

'The Novelization Correlation' stars

Aside from Wheaton, Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom) and Christine Baranski (Dr Beverly Hofstadter/Leonard's mum), will also appear in this episode. The rest of "The Big Bang Theory" cast such as Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) and Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), will be seen in "The Novelization Correlation."

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes: 'The Separation Triangulation'

The episode prior to "The Novelization Correlation" was "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 14 titled "The Separation Triangulation." It aired on CBS on Jan. 18. It featured Raj hooking up with Nell (Beth Behrs of "2 Broke Girls"), a newly separated woman. However, Oliver (Walton Goggins of "Justified"), her estranged husband, confronted Raj at the planetarium. He ended up crying about his marriage. Raj did his best to comfort him and he even asked Nell to give Oliver another chance.

Meanwhile, Sheldon tried to move in his old room to study and get more work done. He asked Penny and Leonard to give him a trial period of three days, promising to be a really good tenant. He ended up sticking to his promise, which frustrated and shocked Leonard. Eventually, Sheldon renegotiated the terms of his stay and added some more days to it. Leonard felt relieved when Sheldon became his annoying and demanding self again. Cendrowski also directed this episode. The story was written by Eric Kaplan, Maria Ferrari and Chuck Lorre. The teleplay was written by Tara Hernandez, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland.

"The Big Bang Theory" airs on Australia's Channel Nine every Tuesday after "The Block." The popular sitcom airs in the US from 8-8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS every Thursday. Stay tuned for more TBBT season 11 spoilers in the coming weeks.