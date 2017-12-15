Best 2017 indie adventure games you might have missed

Nothing catches the attention like a fun adventure game. The year 2017 witnessed the release of titles that narrate larger-than-life stories and employ an oftentimes action-packed gameplay. The genre this year has been a hit-and-miss, however. Case in point: “Horizon Zero Dawn” released on the PS4 to great acclaim, while the much-awaited “Syberia 3” proved to be disappointing for fans of the first two instalments.

Listed below are five out of countless 2017 adventure games that you may have overlooked. The term “adventure game” has been loosely defined here, bearing in mind the scope of the genre; in this case, it shall consist of a sense of exploration and puzzle-solving elements embedded in an overarching narrative.

‘Hob’ – Developer: Runic Games

In “Hob,” players explore a shattered world once governed by advanced technology. Told through zero dialogue, the story unfolds as you gain access to key areas, battling monsters and flipping switches along the way. To make the job easier, you unlock abilities and craft your weapon to make it stronger.

To be fair, “Hob” has received ample attention thanks to the support of YouTubers and streamers. Still, the game deserves to be played by as many people as possible. Its developer Runic Games had closed a few months after it released, sadly, leaving behind a legacy it should be proud of.

'Hob' Runic Games/Press

‘Sundered’ – Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

You might call it another metroidvania, but “Sundered” stands out with gorgeous hand-drawn artwork and vast possibilities in terms of character creation. Main character Eshe must wander around procedurally generated dungeons while facing against spawn after spawn of enemies. The further you go, the more skills you unlock, highly useful against the game’s epic boss fights. You die and you die, but that’s part of the experience, so git gud.

'Sundered' Thunder Lotus Games/Press

‘Sumoman’ – Developer: Tequilabyte Studio

At first glance, “Sumoman” doesn’t look like a game that needs to be taken seriously. But don’t let the sumo wrestler’s presence fool you. He’s clumsy, but he has a huge heart, especially since he’s on a journey to restore peace and order in his hometown.

The puzzle platforming aspects are highly focused on advanced physics. The character must jump his way through numerous areas, using his surroundings to help him get from one place to another. If he falls, you’d have trouble getting him up. Don’t worry, though, since you can reverse time in case of trouble. Now start travelling across ancient Japan and see if you have the skills to help the Sumoman.

‘Downward’ – Developer: Caracal Games

Now this one’s a first-person parkour game. Think “Mirror’s Edge” but set in a whimsical world filled with supernatural entities out to get you.

“Downward” sees players wandering around a post-apocalyptic land. Along the way, they get to travel through old civilisations, retrieving mythical artifacts with the help of their parkour skills. As the game’s Steam page says, “the only war forward… is Downward.”

'Downward' Caracal Games/Press

‘Songbringer’ – Developers: Wizard Fu

Notice how all games in the list are one-word titles? “Songbringer,” for comparison’s sake, borrows elements from Zelda to create a rip-roaring adventure that takes you to the depths of space. What’s good about it is that the map is open right from the get-go. You can enter dungeons in any order you want, and rest assured that each area is filled with assorted secrets and epic bosses.

If the stunning pixel art isn’t enough to get your attention, note that the name of the main character is Roq Epimetheos. Surely that seals the deal.

'Songbringer' Wizard Fu/Press

Know of other 2017 adventure games that should have been mentioned? Recommend them in the comments section below.