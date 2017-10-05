Ben Simmons wows in NBA preseason debut for Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 7ers rookie Ben Simmons left the NBA world in awe during his preseason debut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Though the Sixers suffered a 110-89 defeat, Simmons put on a passing clinic which left Grizzlies coach David Fizdale impressed with the talent level of the point forward/guard.

The Australian registered nine assists, seven rebounds and six points from just 22 minutes on the floor before Sixers coach Brett Brown pulled the youngster to the bench. After the game, Brown exclaimed that Simmons was "an advanced rookie" and would make an instant impact during the forthcoming NBA season.

“I love his breakaway speed, his ability to get to the rim, the pace at which he plays. Tonight Ben, you could see, was sort of an advanced rookie in my eyes,” Brown told reporters after the preseason tie.

Will Ben Simmons lead Philadelphia to the playoffs?

Simmons, 21, faces the task of spearheading the young Sixers roster to the playoffs. The new-and-improved 76ers have been tipped to break their five-year postseason drought, especially after adding 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, veteran sharpshooter J. J. Redick and stretch forward Amir Johnson to a roster that already boasts of Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Jahlil Okafor.

After getting his first glimpse at Simmons, Grizzlies coach Fizdale praised the Aussie's unselfishness. “Oh my God. I don’t want to see that for the next 15 years. That kid, they’re not talking about him enough. The way he moves with the ball, his ability to see the floor, the way he can get places on the floor — once he gets confidence in his shot where you really have to close out all the way to the three. Wow. He is a big-time talent.”

Meanwhile, Sixers forward Robert Covington believes even Simmons doesn't realise how talented he is. “He is very versatile, offensively and defensively. He’s a monster on both sides of the ball. He doesn’t even realise how good he is just yet."

Ben Simmons missed his entire rookie season after injuring the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot in a freak incident during last year's training camp. Simmons underwent surgery to repair a "Jones fracture" in his right foot. The Melbourne-native averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his one-and-done college season with UCLA.