Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year

Australian sensation Ben Simmons and former UCLA standout Lonzo Ball are the co-favourites to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in the forthcoming season, per Las Vegas odds makers. Simmons, drafted No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers last year, skipped the entire 2016-17 season to recover from foot surgery.

Ball, drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in June, faces the herculean task of steering the Purple & Gold to the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas sportsbooks opened with Ball as the 9-5 favourite to win Rookie of the Year. A day later, Simmons emerged as a 5-2 favourite.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Sixers guard Markelle Fultz are the next favourites at 4-1 and 13-2, respectively. De'Aaron Fox, drafted No. 5 overall by Sacramento Kings, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum round off the Top-5 in the list of odds-on favourites.

Vegas expects Ben Simmons to guide Philadelphia to postseason

Simmons is dealt with the task of spearheading the new-and-improved Sixers to the postseason. Besides adding No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia added veteran sharpshooter J. J. Redick and stretch forward Amir Johnson to the roster. Westgate expects the Sixers, under the leadership of Simmons, to reach the playoffs. Ball and the Lakers are currently listed as 6-1 underdogs to end their four-year postseason drought.

"We expect Philadelphia to exceed the Lakers in wins and make the playoffs in the East, with Simmons having better stats [than Ball]. Had Simmons come out in this loaded class, he still would have been the No 1 pick in the draft," Jeff Sherman, manager at Las Vegas Westgate, told ESPN.

According to ESPN, this will be the first season when Las Vegas sportsbooks offers betting odds on the NBA Rookie of the Year and regular-season MVP awards. "With so much attention on the rookie class and the stars of the league, this is a fantastic year to start offering them," said Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill U.S.

Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball are viewed as once-in-a-generation passers -- and could likely carry the fortunes of their franchises over the next decade. Ball has already raised eyebrows with his immaculate showing at the Las Vegas Summer League.