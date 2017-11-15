'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is enjoying a historically-great rookie season in the NBA but that hasn't surprised coach Brett Brown. Simmons has already notched up two double-doubles and two triple-doubles while leading the young Sixers squad to a respectable 7-6 record.

On Monday, Simmons showed more flashes of a future superstar as he notched up 22 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in Philadelphia's 109-105 away victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The 21-year-old prodigy from Melbourne, Australia, is the runaway favourite to capture the Rookie of the Year award.

Coach Brown believes Simmons has the talent that can transcend the sport of basketball. “Where do you want to start, and how long do you have? He’s a difference-maker, he’s a game-changer at a six foot ten point guard position,” an elated told reporters while discussing Simmons on Monday.

Though 6-foot-10 Simmons played the Power Forward position in his one-and-done stint with LSU, the Sixers have been firm about handing point guard duties to the rookie. Thus far, Simmons has exceeded expectations while executing the most difficult position in the NBA.

Ben Simmons is just scratching the surface…

“He’s different. The thing that I like the most and get excited about the most is he has barely scratched the surface. He has so much more to give, and so much more to improve on, and so much knowledge to take in about what the NBA really is," added Brown, while talking about Simmons' potential level.

Simmons faces the task of spearheading the Sixers to the playoffs for the first time in six years. The new-and-improved Sixers are yet to feature this year's Markelle Fultz, who is nursing a shoulder injury. Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, is expected to form the backcourt for Philadelphia. The Sixers have also benefitted from adding veterans J. J. Redick and Amir Johnson to a roster that already boasts of a young core of Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, Robert Covington, T.J. McConnell and Justin Anderson.

Ben Simmons is averaging an impressive tally of 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.7 steals in his maiden season with the Sixers. The Australian prodigy has already drawn comparisons with the likes of LeBron James and Magic Johnson. Simmons, drafted No. 1 overall in last year's draft, missed his rookie campaign after fracturing his right foot at training camp.