Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game

Australian basketball prodigy Ben Simmons made his long-awaited NBA debut Wednesday in Philadelphia 76ers' 120-115 defeat to the Washington Wizards. Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, two steals and a block in his first official game as part of the Sixers.

"It felt like I was playing 2K (NBA 2K videogame), honestly. Just looking at Joel Embiid out there with the lights on his jersey. I was like, 'man, I'm actually here," Simmons told reporters after the game.

Simmons, drafted No. 1 overall by the Sixers last June, missed his entire rookie season after injuring the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot in a freak incident during last year's training camp. The Aussie underwent emergency surgery to repair a "Jones fracture" in his right foot. As a precautionary measure, the Sixers kept Simmons out for the entire season since they view the versatile point-forward as their next franchise star.

"I was using my size and speed to my advantage, and I think I did a good job at that. I could have done it a few more times, maybe we would have won, but we're going to get there. It would have been better if we got the win, but it's the first game. We have many more to go," Simmons said, before adding that he was feeling 100% healthy after spending 35 minutes on the court in his very first outing.

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid shine in first outing together

Though the Sixers lost Wednesday, their fans and coaching staff had enough reason to be excited after watching Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz show flashes of greatness in their first game together. Brett Brown, coach of the Sixers, was evidently enthused in his post-match press conference.

"How about Ben Simmons' first game in the NBA? Really, there were times he could have finished even more. I feel that his first game was really exceptional. Really, really exceptional. Physically, we all see what he is as an athlete, and I think that his growth path, his improvement scale, can be off the charts," said Brown, while showering praise on Simmons.

Ben Simmons, a native of Melbourne, averaged an impressive tally of 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his one-and-done college season with UCLA. Despite his indisputable talent, several analysts felt Simmons' game won't translate to the NBA level. However, early signs suggest otherwise.