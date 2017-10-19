Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game

By @saihoops on
Ben Simmons, Ben Simmons Injury Update
Jan 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (25) balances a ball before a game against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

Australian basketball prodigy Ben Simmons made his long-awaited NBA debut Wednesday in Philadelphia 76ers' 120-115 defeat to the Washington Wizards. Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, two steals and a block in his first official game as part of the Sixers.

"It felt like I was playing 2K (NBA 2K videogame), honestly. Just looking at Joel Embiid out there with the lights on his jersey. I was like, 'man, I'm actually here," Simmons told reporters after the game.

Simmons, drafted No. 1 overall by the Sixers last June, missed his entire rookie season after injuring the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot in a freak incident during last year's training camp. The Aussie underwent emergency surgery to repair a "Jones fracture" in his right foot. As a precautionary measure, the Sixers kept Simmons out for the entire season since they view the versatile point-forward as their next franchise star. 

"I was using my size and speed to my advantage, and I think I did a good job at that. I could have done it a few more times, maybe we would have won, but we're going to get there. It would have been better if we got the win, but it's the first game. We have many more to go," Simmons said, before adding that he was feeling 100% healthy after spending 35 minutes on the court in his very first outing.

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid shine in first outing together

Though the Sixers lost Wednesday, their fans and coaching staff had enough reason to be excited after watching Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz show flashes of greatness in their first game together. Brett Brown, coach of the Sixers, was evidently enthused in his post-match press conference.

"How about Ben Simmons' first game in the NBA? Really, there were times he could have finished even more. I feel that his first game was really exceptional. Really, really exceptional. Physically, we all see what he is as an athlete, and I think that his growth path, his improvement scale, can be off the charts," said Brown, while showering praise on Simmons.

Ben Simmons, a native of Melbourne, averaged an impressive tally of 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his one-and-done college season with UCLA. Despite his indisputable talent, several analysts felt Simmons' game won't translate to the NBA level. However, early signs suggest otherwise.

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star likely out for season
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game
Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game
Jeremy Lin injury update: Nets guard has suffered 'significant injury'
Jeremy Lin injury update: Nets guard has suffered 'significant injury'
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 episode 3 preview
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 18-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Insights about Sabine
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming in Scotland
'Game of Thrones' season 8 casting confirms Euron's mission
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Harry Strickland cast
'Outlander' season 3: Evolution of Claire, Bree relationship
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton share insights
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car