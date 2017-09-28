Barbora Strycova calls women's tennis 'a joke' after Wuhan Open loss

By @saihoops on
Barbora Strycova, Wuhan Open
Aug 7, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, USA; Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic hits a shot against Kristina Mladenovic of France (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton

World No. 25 Barbora Strycova lost her cool before falling to eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the Wuhan Open in China on Wednesday. After her 6-2 5-7 3-6 defeat, the Czech blasted the women's tennis circuit before calling the WTA "a circus and just a joke."

Ostapenko, the reigning French Open champion, was overpowered in the first set before a ten-minute stoppage between the second and third sets left Strycova feeling uneasy and frustrated. The delay, caused due to steamy conditions, gave Ostapenko the decisive advantage in the third set -- which she won comfortably. 

According to several onlookers, the 31-year-old Strycova complained about several calls before fuming at the umpire from the baseline for a few minutes before the third set. Though she wasn't slapped with a penalty, Strycova continued to remain vocal and didn't refrain from voicing her grievances after the match.

Barbora Strycova lashes out at chair umpire, WTA

After the match, tennis writer Tumaini Carayol tweeted that Strycova yelled out: “You have no f***ing idea what’s going on here. You’re just sitting on the bench, counting the points" to the chair umpire because of the heat rule and what she believed was the wrong call. 

Carayol also tweeted Strycova's thoughts on the current heat rule (See below): "The WTA is just a circus. Everybody is going to laugh about us. It's just a joke."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Ostapenko acknowledged that the heat rule benefitted her. “It was not amazing to play on a court without Hawkeye. But I’m a fighter. I went out there and showed my best, fought until the end and won the match. It was a tough match today because I just arrived from Seoul yesterday, having won the tournament there. Conditions were tough. The heat rule was in force when we played. I’m really happy that I was fighting till the end, even though I was down in the second set, and won the match.”

The Wuhan Open has already witnessed a lot of upsets. After World No. 2 Simona Halep lost 6-2, 6-1 to Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, World No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki had no answer for Maria Sakkari of Greece. Halep and Wozniacki joined fellow top seeds Sloane Stephens, Johanna Konta, Madison Keys and Petra Kvitova, among others, who all suffered shocking early defeats in the tournament.

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Carmelo Anthony trade: Knicks wanted Tristan Thompson from Cavs
Zach LaVine injury update: Chicago Bulls guard working towards return
Diego Costa writes touching farewell message to Chelsea fans
Melbourne United ready to shock OKC Thunder in NBA preseason
Sacramento Kings secure Dave Joerger, Vlade Divac for three more years
Sacramento Kings secure Dave Joerger, Vlade Divac for three more years
Barbora Strycova calls women's tennis 'a joke' after Wuhan Open loss
Barbora Strycova calls women's tennis 'a joke' after Wuhan Open loss
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Sept. 27-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 poster released
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Leaders rally their forces
‘Vikings’ season 6: Pictures from the set
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Horses' spoilers: Abby asks Bridget and Terry’s help
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Horses' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Holby City' series 19 finale ‘Left Behind’ spoilers: Ollie returns to work
'Holby City' series 19 finale ‘Left Behind’ spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car