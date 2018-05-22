Barack and Michelle Obama ink multi-year deal with Netflix

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama acknowledge guests during the unveiling of their portraits at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, U.S., February 12, 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama acknowledge guests during the unveiling of their portraits at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, U.S., February 12, 2018. Reuters/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Barack and Michelle Obama have found a new gig a couple of years after running the country. The former US president and his First Lady have inked a “multi-year” deal with Netflix to produce films and series for the streaming media.

The projects may include “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features,” according to Netflix. These will be produced under the couple’s company Higher Grounds Productions.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Mr Obama said. “That’s why Michelle and I area so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The short announcement did not specify when the first project would begin. However, a source connected to the deal told CNN, the Obamas will appear in 2019 at the earliest. It also did give specifics on the projects, although the source said there would be shows that would see the Obamas appear on camera as hosts or moderators, and there would be others that would have them act as producers behind the scenes. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership,” Mrs Obama said.