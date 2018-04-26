Kanye West supports Donald Trump, slams Barack Obama

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kanye West supports Donald Trump. This is what the Grammy Award-winning rapper revealed in his newest batch of tweets posted on Wednesday evening. This is West’s latest show of support for the US president after meeting with him last year.

The “Life of Pablo” rapper went on another Twitter flooding about anything and everything under the sun. However, what caught many followers’ attention was his clear support for US President Donald Trump. In the same thread, West also slammed former president Barack Obama for not doing enough during his eight-year term.

The series of posts came after Hot 97 host Ebro Darden’s story about West went viral. According to the DJ, West told him that he loves Trump. The radio host also criticised the rapper for praising Candace Owens, a Youtuber who said those who support Black Lives Matter are “ whiny toddlers.”

“He said ‘I do love Donald Trump,’” Ebro said on his radio show. “Kanye West, quote, ‘I love Donald Trump...I love Donald Trump.’”

Answering the radio DJ’s claims, Kanye tweeted, “oh and Ebro I love you. Ima let you finish but the Charlamagne interview is one of the best interviews of all time.” It was a nod to his infamous rant at the MTV VMA 2009, when he interrupted Taylor Swift while receiving an award.

The Yeezy founder and head went on a series of more tweets. He talked about his new music, his new Yeezy shoes and even his emojis. He then jumped back to talk about Trump, revealing his “love” for him. At one point even calling the president “my brother.”

People on social media were quick to get wind of the rapper’s tweets and slammed him for showing support to the current president. Donald Trump himself also replied to the post. He understandably thanked Kanye for the support.

The rapper continued with his vocal support of Trump in his tweets. He even posted a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” -- the tagline made famous by the president during his campaign. He also bragged about his cap being autographed.

Mr Trump also replied to the photo of the cap with his famous line, “MAGA!” which the rapper continued to repost on his Twitter feed. However, the Twitter episode didn’t end there. Kim Kardashian’s husband also slammed former president Obama for not doing enough for Chicago in his eight years in office.

Fans were quick to call out the rapper, with some even calling to boycott his music. Some also showed support for West’s stand on politics.

This is not the first time that the rapper has shown support for the Republican president. In November 2017, West revealed that he did not vote during the presidential elections. But, had he voted, his vote would go to Trump. In December of the same year, he also met with the president in what he says was a discussion about “multicultural issues.”

