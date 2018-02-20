Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018

Australia is saying goodbye to Avon for good after the cosmetics company announced “with much sadness” that it is putting an end to the local operation. The US retail giant said in a statement that the decision formed part of its strategy to “return Avon to long-term sustainable profitable growth.”

Avon has confirmed that it would close its operations here. The company’s statement states that as part of the company’s strategy, the focus will be on markets with the greatest potential for future growth. The company said it will shut up shop in New Zealand as well.

Additionally, the company said it has considered all options for the business before it came up with the decision to exit the Australia and New Zealand markets. It also conducted a thorough deliberation on its performance, the direct selling conditions in the market as well as potential for growth.

Avon ANZ president and managing director Sharon Plant called it a “sad day” for employees and representatives. The company reportedly employs 220 staff.

Plant said their commitment and focus as a management team in the days, weeks and months to come is to “support our people and the wider Avon community” who are affected by the decision. She thanked all the employees, representatives and customers in Australia and New Zealand for their support for the company over the years.

The recent announcement means Avon ladies will be left without beauty products to sell to their customers. About 21,000 Australian direct sellers will have to bid farewell to the business by the end of the year.

Many sales representatives took to social media to share their reactions about the news. Sarina Judd, who has been an Avon representative for decades, wrote she could not believe she “found out from one of my customers who saw it” on Facebook. She added that she was really disappointed. Another Avon lady said Avon should have notified them before the public.

Known for its direct-selling method, the beauty company landed in Australia in 1963. Avon ladies saw the business as an opportunity to be their own boss by selling its cosmetics and beauty products.

David H McConnell, Avon’s founder, established the company in New York in 1886. It has spread across the world over the decades, offering its products through representatives in over 70 countries. Avon is known as one of the world’s largest beauty company and the second-largest direct selling enterprise.