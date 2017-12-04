Australia’s millennials are becoming unemployed generation but it's not their fault: report

By on
texting on iphone
A woman uses her Apple iPhone 4 smartphone during a photo opportunity on a street in Seoul Reuters/Truth Leem

Millennials in Australia could be turning out as the unemployed generation, according to a new report. It suggests that blaming the young ones for being jobless is not the right thing to do as facts state otherwise.

The report titled “Reality Bites: Australia’s Youth Unemployment In A Millennial Era” paints a picture for young jobseekers in Australia. It shows that unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24-year-olds is more than double the general figure.

One in five lands in the long-term unemployed category.  Up to 50,000 people aged between 15 and 24 in Australia had been out of work for a year or more.

And while some millennials would find themselves being blamed for being lazy and unmotivated, the report argues that blaming young, jobless people is not supported by facts after analysis has shown that unemployed young people "have consistently undertaken just as wide a range of job search activities as unemployed people aged 25 and over.” Instead of blaming them for being jobless, young people must be equipped with the networks they need to be able to welcome new opportunities for employment. They must also be provided with the knowledge they need to explore the labour market.

The report recommends investing in job creation at local, state and federal levels. Such move, according to the paper, will generate opportunities for young people not just today, but also in the future.

Tony Nicholson, the executive director of Brotherhood of St Laurence, has released a statement, saying politicians could not be complacent about the young people’s predicament. He said the issue is a reality that many millennials in Australia deal with, especially for those young people who are residing in remote regions and disadvantaged suburbs.

Nicholson has warned that being unemployed for a long period of time poses a threat to young people’s economic and personal wellbeing. “More broadly, it worries me that our social security payments for our unemployed people - both the Youth Allowance and Newstart - are now so low that this is hindering unemployed people’s hunt for paid work, for example to be able to afford transport or appropriate clothes to attend job interviews,” he added, according to news.com.au.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence report utilised data from the longitudinal Household Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey. It looked into the theory that today’s young people were less active in finding a job.

TomoNews US/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Dragons in action sequence
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rey enters Jedi Temple
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ragnar’s loss may be affecting viewership
‘Outlander’ season 3: 360 degree video
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale spoilers: Glassman introduces Shaun’s therapist
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale 'Sacrifice' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Supergirl' season 3 Midseason finale spoilers: Reign, the Worldkiller challenges Supergirl [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 episode 9 'Reign' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car