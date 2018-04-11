Australians want country to increase ambition on cutting emissions, national polling shows

By on
The Sydney Harbour Bridge and Central Business District (CBD) can be behind properties in the Sydney suburb of Rozelle, Australia, September 5, 2016.
The Sydney Harbour Bridge and Central Business District (CBD) can be behind properties in the Sydney suburb of Rozelle, Australia, September 5, 2016. Reuters/David Gray/File Photo

A majority or fifty-eight percent of respondents believe Australia must increase its ambition on cutting emissions. Just twenty-five percent of Australians believe the country is on track to meet its international commitment, a national polling released by the Australia Institute’s Climate and Energy program shows.

Forty-four percent of those who participated in the poll said the country is on track to meet its 2030 emissions target. Just 25 percent said it is on track and 31 percent said they do not know. The national polling also shows that sixty percent of respondents support Australia phasing out coal power by 2030 and just 22 percent disagreed.

Deputy Director of The Australia Institute Ebony Bennett reacted to the results of the polling, saying it shows that Aussies think emissions targets are too low and they do not even believe that low targets will be met. She said the strong majority support for phasing out coal power shows how far the community is ahead of the government on climate change.

“The government’s weak targets and coal addiction risks making Australia a climate pariah, as well as missing out on the jobs and investment that the global renewable boom,” Bennett said. She added that this runs directly against what the public wants.

When asked regarding the proposal to raise the country’s emission reduction target from 26-28 percent up to 45 percent by 2030, more than half or fifty-six percent thought the 45 percent emission reduction proposal was “about right” or “too low”. Fewer than a quarter or 22 percent of respondents believed that the proposal was “too high.”

Executive Director of The Australia Institute Ben Oquist said a 26 percent emissions reduction target for the electricity sector will ensure extra instability and delay the transformation of the electricity sector. He reportedly said the emissions reduction target is too low and does not reflect the country contributing its fair share towards the Paris commitment to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees. The National Energy Emissions Audit has revealed that energy emissions are now at record highs.

“Australians do not accept a head-in-the-sand approach to climate change. This polling shows that voters want Australia to play a leadership role on emissions and want their homes powered by clean, cheap renewable energy,” Oquist said.

The national poll conducted by The Australia Institute involved 1,557 Australians. It conducted a national survey through Research Now with nationally representative samples.

Related
Join the Discussion
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
San Antonio Spurs clinch record 21st consecutive playoff berth
Australia's Deng Adel declares for 2018 NBA Draft
Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia
2018 Commonwealth Games: Dominant Mitch Larkin completes backstroke Triple Crown
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' April 10-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Better look at Indoraptor
‘Supernatural’ 13x17 recap: ‘The Thing’ gets everything together
‘The Orville’ season 2: Scott Grimes shares video
'Outlander' season 4: Maril Davis confirms filming huge scene
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie’s big meeting filmed
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for April 11-13: John looks for Marlena
'Days of Our Lives' April 11-13 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car